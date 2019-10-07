Log in
KBRA Releases Research – States Increase Spending to Address Homeless Crisis

10/07/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its States Increase Spending to Address Homeless Crisis report, which examines homeless trends in the U.S. and in five states (California, New York, Washington, Massachusetts, and Oregon) that have plans to increase spending significantly to address this growing problem. Of these five states, Massachusetts and California plan to spend more than $20,000 per homeless person next year, while New York’s plan amounts to over $40,000 per homeless person in each of the next four years.

To access the research report, please click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
