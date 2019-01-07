Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research on Balance Sheet Leverage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 03:43pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the release of a new report, Measuring Balance Sheet Leverage: Banks Versus Industrials. This report is based on an analysis of the balance sheets of the 30 companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It focuses on three key measures of balance sheet leverage, including equity-to-assets, debt-to-equity, and times interest expense coverage to demonstrate that the banking industry is far less leveraged than would appear compared to industrial companies. The banking industry may even be under-leveraged with ample capacity to issue corporate debt if the need arises. The report also discusses why adjustments of the ratio of equity-to-assets for goodwill, FDIC-insured deposits, and the reserve for loan losses would make for a fairer approach to assess the relative leverage of a bank and an industrial company.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:02pSpero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
GL
04:02pSEMILEDS : to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, January 10, 2019
AQ
04:02pEACO CORPORATION : Reports Record 1st Quarter Net Sales and Record 1st Quarter Net Income
BU
04:02pLACUNA HEALTH : Acquires Provider of Chronic Care Management Services
BU
04:02pZiopharm Oncology Posts Letter to Stockholders
GL
04:02pZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY : Posts Letter to Stockholders
AQ
04:02pRESIDEO : Unveils A New Degree Of Whole Home Comfort At CES 2019
PR
04:02pBANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
04:02pFrequency Electronics, Inc. Announces the Appointment of John Caulfield as Vice President of Manufacturing
GL
04:01pYANGARRA RESOURCES : Provides Operations Update and 2019 Guidance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
3Oil rises; lifted by OPEC cuts, steadying stock market
4APPLE : APPLE : Investors everywhere are better off chasing ‘anti-bubbles”
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA inks oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.