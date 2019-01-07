KBRA Releases Research on Balance Sheet Leverage

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the release of a new report,
Measuring Balance Sheet Leverage: Banks Versus Industrials. This report
is based on an analysis of the balance sheets of the 30 companies that
make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It focuses on three key
measures of balance sheet leverage, including equity-to-assets,
debt-to-equity, and times interest expense coverage to demonstrate that
the banking industry is far less leveraged than would appear compared to
industrial companies. The banking industry may even be under-leveraged
with ample capacity to issue corporate debt if the need arises. The
report also discusses why adjustments of the ratio of equity-to-assets
for goodwill, FDIC-insured deposits, and the reserve for loan losses
would make for a fairer approach to assess the relative leverage of a
bank and an industrial company.
