Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases: Stein Mart Struggles to Find its Footing — KCP Examines CMBS Exposure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Stein Mart Struggles to Find its Footing — KCP Examines CMBS Exposure special report, which examines CMBS exposure to the off-price, discount retailer. The company received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) in early July 2019 and was given six months to regain compliance. While not the first retailer to experience a deterioration in same-store sales and margins, Stein Mart is handicapped with a highly leveraged balance sheet and interest burden stemming from a special dividend issued in its fiscal first quarter 2015. The company barely turned a profit in 2016 and operated at a loss in 2017 and 2018, due in part to its inability to attract national brands, manage inventory or keep prices competitive. The company retained PJ SOLOMON in January 2018 as its investment banking and financial advisor and had previously engaged Alvarez and Marsal to review its operations for performance enhancements. Stein Mart posted a profit in its fiscal first quarter 2019, but reported declines of 3.8% and 1.7%, respectively, in gross sales and same-store comps.

KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) examined its coverage universe of more than 1,000 commercial real estate (CRE) securitizations ($600 billion) to identify CMBS exposure to Stein Mart. Across 47 transactions, there are 50 properties, $1.0 billion, with exposure to Stein Mart as either a collateral or non-collateral tenant. Twenty-five properties with a balance of $526.5 million, or 52.4% of the exposure, collateralize mortgages securitized between 2010 and 2014, prior to Stein Mart’s special dividend distribution and subsequent reduction in earnings. For subscribers of the KCP platform, a list of loans and properties exposed to Stein Mart is available by clicking here.

To access the full report, click here.

CONNECT
WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : reports Q2'19 reported net income of $595 million and underlying net income of $739 million
AQ
05:02pNORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES : Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
05:02pQUALYS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pFIRST CAPITAL REALTY : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
05:02pSPIN MASTER : Reports Solid Q2 2019 Financial Results
PR
05:02pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
05:02pCitizens Against Government Waste Rejects HHS Plan on Foreign Drug Importation
BU
05:01pKENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pHCP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pTOURMALINE OIL : Realizes Strong Q2 Earnings and Continues to Focus on Free Cash Flow Generation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall again, Fed cuts interest rates
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5ABSA GROUP LTD : In South African townships, 'unseen' businesses catch a big bank's eye

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group