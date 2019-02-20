KBRA Releases Structured Credit Research: KBRA's Structured Credit 101: Collateralized Loan Obligations

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a guide to understanding the
Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) product. The report, KBRA’s
Structured Credit 101: Collateralized Loan Obligations, discusses the
appeal of investing in CLOs and offers a foundational overview of key
CLO features.
Collateralized loan obligation (CLO) issuance volumes reached a record
high in 2018. In creating an overview of the CLO product, KBRA believes
an interesting place to start would be to ask, “Why?”, as in: Why are
CLOs so appealing? At a high level, CLOs address the basic
needs—efficiency and diversification—of many types of market
participants. Archetypal CLOs can hold hundreds of corporate loans,
creating highly diversified investments and securities that can be
directly held by nearly all interested parties. As they issue securities
at different risk levels, CLOs appeal to risk-averse investors focused
on income or capital preservation, as well as risk-tolerant investors
focused on growth or return. In order to reach a more definitive answer,
we need to examine the product’s suitability, opportunities, and
stability.
In addition, the report explores the features that make CLOs such unique
investments. KBRA provides a breakdown of the CLO structure, from the
risk and return profile of different CLO tranches, to the various types
of built-in protections to shield investors from potential losses. We
also discuss the chronology of a CLO from genesis to maturity, including
the evolution of reinvesting CLO portfolios over time. We take a closer
look at portfolio composition and typical collateral guidelines found in
governing documents. Finally, we provide graphical and numerical
examples to help explain two of the most important features of a
CLO—overcollateralization and excess spread.
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005823/en/