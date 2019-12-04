KBRA Releases Thematic Structured Credit Research – Structured Things: Gateway to an Alternate Base Rate

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) presents the second in a series of short-form thematic research called Structured Things, a periodic briefing on various topical issues prevalent across the structured credit markets. In this issue, KBRA discusses LIBOR cessation and current preparations for transitioning from U.S.-dollar LIBOR to an alternative reference rate, specifically the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).

The report provides an overview of some challenges facing legacy transactions with respect to the assumed transition and how certain market participants—including issuers of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs)—are setting up transaction documents to accommodate for an alternate reference rate that may not yet exist.

To view the report, click here.

