Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases a Report Titled “Will Teachers Contract Impact LAUSD’s Credit?”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 12:48am CEST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report concerning Los Angeles Unified School District and its ongoing labor contract negotiations titled “Will Teachers Contract Impact LAUSD’s Credit?”

Over Labor Day weekend, United Teachers of Los Angeles (UTLA) announced that its members had authorized its leaders to call a strike, if needed, in their ongoing contract negotiations with the Los Angeles Unified School District (the “District”). Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has issued a report addressing the topic. The report lays out the District’s current financial performance and how the outcome of the contract negotiations may have a significant impact on the District’s ongoing financial operations.

While KBRA continues to monitor developments in the negotiations, we note that LAUSD’s outstanding general obligation bonds are secured by a pledge of voter approved dedicated unlimited ad valorem property tax of the District in an amount sufficient to pay debt service.

To view the report, click here.

Related Publication: (available at www.kbra.com)


CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube


About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:48aTCL : Won Two IDG Product Awards at IFA 2018
AQ
01:48aHIGH DESERT : Invest in young people to replace aging workforce, officials urge
AQ
01:43aBRAULT : Announces Leadership Hires to Deepen its Service Offerings in Operations Improvement, Documentation Training, and Reimbursement Coding
BU
01:42aCARDNO : Environmental compliance and coastal infrastructure specialist Brenton Jenkins, PE, joins Cardno’s Baton Rouge office
PU
01:42aTAWANA RESOURCES N L : Bald Hill Operations and Optimisation Study Update
PU
01:42aAehr Test Systems Exhibiting at SEMICON Taiwan 2018
GL
01:41aVirgin Australia strategy, CEO search complicated by airline investors
RE
01:37aNETFLIX : to bring Designated Survivor to viewers around the world as a global original series
PU
01:37aFORUM URANIUM : Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
PU
01:35aAgenTus Therapeutics to Present on the Anti-tumor Activities of Two Proprietary T Cell Receptors (TCRs) at CAR-TCR Summit in Boston, MA
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
2FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
3HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : INSURER GREAT-WEST LIFECO SEEKS TO SELL $2 BILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS: ..
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 U.S. jobs
5CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : employee alleges manager forced him to show genitals after whiffing during round of go..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.