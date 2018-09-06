KBRA Releases a Report Titled “Will Teachers Contract Impact LAUSD’s Credit?”

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report concerning Los Angeles
Unified School District and its ongoing labor contract negotiations
titled “Will Teachers Contract Impact LAUSD’s Credit?”
Over Labor Day weekend, United Teachers of Los Angeles (UTLA) announced
that its members had authorized its leaders to call a strike, if needed,
in their ongoing contract negotiations with the Los Angeles Unified
School District (the “District”). Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has
issued a report addressing the topic. The report lays out the District’s
current financial performance and how the outcome of the contract
negotiations may have a significant impact on the District’s ongoing
financial operations.
While KBRA continues to monitor developments in the negotiations, we
note that LAUSD’s outstanding general obligation bonds are secured by a
pledge of voter approved dedicated unlimited ad valorem property tax of
the District in an amount sufficient to pay debt service.
To view the report, click here.
