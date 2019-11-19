Log in
KBRA Releases the Bank Treasury Newsletter Chart Deck

11/19/2019 | 01:13pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases this month’s edition of the Bank Treasury Newsletter Chart Deck, which details how the Fed’s rate cuts have negatively impacted on bank net interest margins for large and small banks.

The chart deck also discusses how financial institutions of all sizes are adapting their balance sheets for the prospect of interest rates remaining lower for longer, shifting from floating rate to fixed rate earning assets. Given the sudden steepening in the front end of the yield curve, bank treasurers have a golden opportunity to add duration and protect net interest margins from lower rates.

To view the chart deck, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
