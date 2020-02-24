Log in
KBRA Releases the Bank Treasury Newsletter, Chart Deck, and Bank Talk: The After-Show

02/24/2020 | 05:51pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases this month’s editions of the Newsletter, Chart Deck, and Bank Talk: The After-Show.

This month’s newsletter, Bank Treasurers Observe Presidents Day, touches on takeaways from the stress scenarios chosen by the Fed for this year’s Comprehensive Capital and Analysis Review, and discusses some of the complications created by the proposed Stress Capital Buffer and the implementation of Current Expected Credit Loss to be included in the stress test. It also recaps discussions the editor-in-chief had with bank treasurers about interest rates in 2020, and implications for their balance sheet strategy. On the risks to the U.S. economy from the coronavirus, bank treasurers were wary, but skeptical, that the virus posed a serious threat to the economy’s continued expansion in 2020.

The February edition of the Bank Treasury Newsletter Chart Deck reviews a recent Accenture survey on the fixed income industry’s preparations for the transition from LIBOR to SOFR at the end of 2021. It then takes a broader look at recent interest rate trends and adjustments that bank treasurers are taking in response.

Finally, Ethan Heisler and Van Hesser, KBRA’s new Chief Strategist, discuss the latest results from the Shared National Credit (SNC) Program in this month’s edition of Bank Talk: The After-Show. Ethan believes that the U.S. banking industry’s challenge in 2020 was not too much risk concentration, but rather, it was not enough.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
