KBRA Releases the Global Private Student Loan ABS Rating Methodology

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases the methodology for private
student loan asset-backed securities (“PSL ABS”). This includes
transactions secured by collateral originated by PSL lenders, including
both traditional PSL lenders as well as through online PSL marketplace
lending platforms in the U.S. It excludes transactions secured by
collateral originated under the U.S. Federal Family Education Loan
Program or income contingent student loans granted by the U.K.
government.
KBRA’s rating of a PSL ABS transaction incorporates analysis of: (i) the
quality and expected performance of the underlying collateral, (ii) the
business model and operational capabilities of the originator and
servicer, and (iii) the transaction terms, including capital structure,
credit enhancement and legal structure.
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005401/en/