KBRA Releases the Global Private Student Loan ABS Rating Methodology

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases the methodology for private student loan asset-backed securities (“PSL ABS”). This includes transactions secured by collateral originated by PSL lenders, including both traditional PSL lenders as well as through online PSL marketplace lending platforms in the U.S. It excludes transactions secured by collateral originated under the U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program or income contingent student loans granted by the U.K. government.

KBRA’s rating of a PSL ABS transaction incorporates analysis of: (i) the quality and expected performance of the underlying collateral, (ii) the business model and operational capabilities of the originator and servicer, and (iii) the transaction terms, including capital structure, credit enhancement and legal structure.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005401/en/