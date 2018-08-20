KBRA Relocates New York Office to Accommodate Growth

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), a global credit rating agency, is pleased to announce the relocation of its current New York office to a new, larger space in order to accommodate rapid company growth. The expansion grows from approximately 37,000 square feet to 95,000 square feet. The new office is located at 805 Third Avenue in the Midtown East neighborhood of New York City. KBRA will occupy three floors and expand into another floor in early 2019 in an effort to support the company’s long-term growth strategy. KBRA currently employs over 300 employees in offices in New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. KBRA Europe has an office in Dublin.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for KBRA and is an exciting time for employees and clients who will benefit as the new office space will allow us to expand our core teams to support the growth we’ve experienced over the past eight years,” said Jim Nadler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This move represents our commitment to continue to build on the success the market has come to rely on.”

KBRA rated over 1,661 issuers/transactions since its inception in 2011. These transactions include rating assignments to over $785 billion in issuance in multiple sectors.

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

