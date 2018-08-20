Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Relocates New York Office to Accommodate Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 06:14pm CEST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), a global credit rating agency, is pleased to announce the relocation of its current New York office to a new, larger space in order to accommodate rapid company growth. The expansion grows from approximately 37,000 square feet to 95,000 square feet. The new office is located at 805 Third Avenue in the Midtown East neighborhood of New York City. KBRA will occupy three floors and expand into another floor in early 2019 in an effort to support the company’s long-term growth strategy. KBRA currently employs over 300 employees in offices in New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. KBRA Europe has an office in Dublin.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for KBRA and is an exciting time for employees and clients who will benefit as the new office space will allow us to expand our core teams to support the growth we’ve experienced over the past eight years,” said Jim Nadler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This move represents our commitment to continue to build on the success the market has come to rely on.”

KBRA rated over 1,661 issuers/transactions since its inception in 2011. These transactions include rating assignments to over $785 billion in issuance in multiple sectors.

Create an account for free to receive unlimited access our ratings and reports at www.kbra.com.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49pGlobal Systemic Psoriasis Therapeutics Market 2018-2022| Use of Combination Therapy to Spur Growth| Technavio
BU
06:47pWE ARE CCEP : Germany
PU
06:47pALPINE SELECT : Semi-annual result 2018
PU
06:47pNORDSTROM : Welcomes Memphis Milano
PU
06:47pSterling Consolidated launches new Investor Information Center seeking to share insights into its Blockchain based DiMO Token, Consolidation Strategy and 49-year background
PR
06:47p3 Canadian Marijuana Stocks Getting a Big Boost This Month
AC
06:45pAs U.S. Sanctions Loom, Total SA Struggles to Exit Project in Iran
DJ
06:44pChina defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
RE
06:43pFREIGHT BROKERAGE : Global Market Outlook to 2022 - C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Kuehne+Nagel, XPO Logistics, and Yusen Logistics are Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:42pPLATO GOLD : Announces Extension of Private Placement to September 7
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
5U.S. firms warn next China tariffs to cost Americans from cradle to grave

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.