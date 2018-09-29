Log in
KBRA Upgrades Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, FL Tampa International Airport Revenue Bonds

09/29/2018 | 12:57am CEST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) upgrades Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, Florida Tampa International Airport Revenue Bonds to AA from AA- and Subordinated Revenue Bonds to AA- from A+, both with a Stable Outlook.

KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, Florida Tampa International Airport Revenue Bonds, 2018 Series E (AMT) and 2018 Series F (Non-AMT). KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, Florida Tampa International Airport Subordinated Revenue Bonds, 2018 Series A (PFC AMT).

The long-term rating on Florida Tampa International Airport is based on KBRA’s U.S. General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.

To access the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
