KBRA Upgrades Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, FL Tampa International Airport Revenue Bonds

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) upgrades Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, Florida Tampa International Airport Revenue Bonds to AA from AA- and Subordinated Revenue Bonds to AA- from A+, both with a Stable Outlook.

KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, Florida Tampa International Airport Revenue Bonds, 2018 Series E (AMT) and 2018 Series F (Non-AMT). KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, Florida Tampa International Airport Subordinated Revenue Bonds, 2018 Series A (PFC AMT).

The long-term rating on Florida Tampa International Airport is based on KBRA’s U.S. General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.

To access the report, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005678/en/