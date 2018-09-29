KBRA Upgrades Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, FL Tampa International Airport Revenue Bonds

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) upgrades Hillsborough County Aviation
Authority, Florida Tampa International Airport Revenue Bonds to AA from
AA- and Subordinated Revenue Bonds to AA- from A+, both with a Stable
Outlook.
KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the
Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, Florida Tampa International
Airport Revenue Bonds, 2018 Series E (AMT) and 2018 Series F (Non-AMT).
KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the Hillsborough County
Aviation Authority, Florida Tampa International Airport Subordinated
Revenue Bonds, 2018 Series A (PFC AMT).
The long-term rating on Florida Tampa International Airport is based on
KBRA’s U.S.
General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.
To access the report, click here.
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005678/en/