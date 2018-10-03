KBRA’s Alice Cheng Named Recipient of Bond Buyer's 2018 Rising Stars Award

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce that Alice Cheng, Associate Director within KBRA’s public finance group, has been awarded the Bond Buyer 2018 Rising Star Award, highlighting the brightest young minds in the municipal bond industry. Alice joined KBRA four years ago as a Senior Analyst and quickly advanced to Associate Director in 2016. Alice provides credit analysis for high profile issuers such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the City of Los Angeles and the Sales Tax Securitization Corporation.

Alice is a board member of the Northeast Women in Public Finance's (NEWPF) serving on the mentor committee, a board member of the Asian Americans in Public Finance, and an NYU Alumni Ambassador.

“Alice Cheng consistently demonstrates a strong ability to foster effective working relationships across all levels at KBRA and with outside stakeholders,” said Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director at Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

