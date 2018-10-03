Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA’s Alice Cheng Named Recipient of Bond Buyer's 2018 Rising Stars Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 11:29pm CEST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce that Alice Cheng, Associate Director within KBRA’s public finance group, has been awarded the Bond Buyer 2018 Rising Star Award, highlighting the brightest young minds in the municipal bond industry. Alice joined KBRA four years ago as a Senior Analyst and quickly advanced to Associate Director in 2016. Alice provides credit analysis for high profile issuers such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the City of Los Angeles and the Sales Tax Securitization Corporation.

Alice is a board member of the Northeast Women in Public Finance's (NEWPF) serving on the mentor committee, a board member of the Asian Americans in Public Finance, and an NYU Alumni Ambassador.

“Alice Cheng consistently demonstrates a strong ability to foster effective working relationships across all levels at KBRA and with outside stakeholders,” said Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director at Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aELECTROVAYA : Provides Business Update
AQ
12:53aNIPPON CHEMI CON : to pay $60 million fine for price fixing - U.S. Justice Department
RE
12:52aSTEIN MART : Suspect in Stein Mart 'savage' fatal beating had four stints in prison
AQ
12:51aVALENS GROWORKS : Secures exclusive rights for ip & beverage brands with tarukino holdings inc.
AQ
12:50aZTE : U.S. judge says China's ZTE violates probation; extends monitor's term
RE
12:50aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cronos, Skechers and Cocrystal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
12:48aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Outsourced trading
PU
12:48aHS FOOTBALL WEEK 7 PREDICTIONS : Can unbeatens survive another week?
AQ
12:48aNEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nevro Corporation - NVRO
AC
12:47aBAE : Manchester sets $225K annual payment in lieu of taxes for defense giant BAE Systems expansion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AHF HITS NEW MILESTONE: 1 Million Lives in Care!
2KKR & CO INC : KKR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
3EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Immigration reform key to growing U.S. economy, Dallas Fed CEO s..
4ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with L..
5Decision Received from Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange Disciplinary Committee

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.