Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for First-Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 09:01pm EST

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a full‐service, boutique investment bank and broker‐dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the first quarter of 2019.

This quarter there are constituent changes within three of our indexes, including the KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSX), the KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX), and the KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPX). 

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, March 18, 2019.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component level changes across various indices:  

KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSX) 

Add (1):          LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA)
           
KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX; ETF Ticker: KBWY)       
                       
Delete (1):       MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT)
                       
MRT failed to meet the dividend payment requirement for continued inclusion.

KBW Nasdaq Financial Property & Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPX, ETF Ticker: KBWP)

Add (1):          Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indices have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information. U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW
KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Media Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com

KBW_Stifel_BoxOnly-v2RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37pHAGENS BERMAN : Court Grants Historic Trial Win to College-Athletes in NCAA Scholarships Antitrust Class-Action Lawsuit
BU
10:26pChina says working with U.S. day and night to get trade deal
RE
10:03pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:02pDEADLINE MONDAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:02pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ProShares Trust II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:53pUPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:48pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Stamps.com, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09:47pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Weight Watchers International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:45pPFIZER : Receives European Approval for ZIRABEV™ (bevacizumab), a Biosimilar to Avastin®*
PU
09:44pMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal Battle United in Top-Four Quest
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Says Two Longest-Serving Directors Are Leaving--3rd Update
2OMV AG : Romanian government moves forward with sovereign wealth fund plan, despite critics
3CONOCOPHILLIPS : CONOCOPHILLIPS : Venezuela must pay Conoco over $8 billion - World Bank
4CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED : CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
5DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC. : DOUGLAS EMMETT : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.