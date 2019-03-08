KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for First-Quarter 2019
03/08/2019 | 09:01pm EST
NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a full‐service, boutique investment bank and broker‐dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the first quarter of 2019.
This quarter there are constituent changes within three of our indexes, including the KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSX), the KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX), and the KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPX).
These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, March 18, 2019.
As part of this rebalancing, below are the component level changes across various indices:
KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSX)
Add (1):LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX; ETF Ticker: KBWY) Delete (1): MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT) MRT failed to meet the dividend payment requirement for continued inclusion.
About KBW KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.
