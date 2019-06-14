Log in
KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Second-Quarter 2019

06/14/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a full‐service, boutique investment bank and broker‐dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the second quarter of 2019.

This quarter, there are constituent changes within three of our indexes, including the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTX), the KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPX), and the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRX). 

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, June 24, 2019.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component-level changes across various indices:  

KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTX; ETF Ticker: FTEK.LN)

Add (1):          Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)

Delete (1):       Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP)

KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPX; ETF Ticker: KBWP) 

Add (1):          James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR)

Delete (1):      Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD)

MHLD failed to meet the minimum trailing-three-month average stock closing price of $2.00 for continued inclusion.

KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRX; ETF Ticker: KBWR)              
                       
Add (1):          Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

Delete (1):       TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF)
                       
Several of the KBW Nasdaq indices have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information. U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW
KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Media Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
