Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Third-Quarter 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 03:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a full-service, boutique investment bank and broker-dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the third quarter of 2018.

This quarter, there are constituent changes within two of our indexes - the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTX), and the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRX). These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, September 24, 2018.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component level changes across the indices:

KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTX; ETF Ticker: FTEK.LN)

Adds (1):         On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK)

Deletes (1):     The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE: DNB)

KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRX; ETF Ticker: KBWR)

Adds (1):         United Community Banks, Inc. of Georgia (NASDAQ: UCBI)

Deletes (1):     MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBFI)

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indices have tradable exchange-traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information. U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW
KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Media Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com

KBW_Stifel_BoxOnly-v2RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:21aCBS CORPORATION : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against CBS Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
04:19aTRIBUNE MEDIA CO : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tribune Media Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
04:17aCORRECTING AND REPLACING : Blockchain Impact Institute Hosts the Blockchain Investment Summit Featuring Blockchain Technology Startups with Miller Thomson LLP and Draper University
AQ
04:17aBoys & Girls Clubs celebrate leadership
AQ
04:17aWAL MART STORES : Walmart and Sam's Club Announce Customer Campaign to Assist with 2018 U.S. Hurricane Relief
PR
04:16aWALMART : and Sam's Club Announce Customer Campaign to Assist with 2018 U.S. Hurricane Relief
PR
04:16aSINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
04:10aBON TON STORES : Carson's back online after parent company sells intellectual property
AQ
03:40aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Second guilty plea in trade secrets conspiracy to steal cancer research from GlaxoSmithKline and sell it in China
AQ
03:38aPLANET FITNESS : opens showers to people affected by explosions in Lawrence, Andover, North Andover
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : IN THE EYE OF THE STORM: The Weather Channel Forecasts Hurricane Florence With Stunning V..
2NETFLIX : KARLA PETERSON: Netflix brings us too much of a good thing. Is that bad?
3Oil mixed as China tariff talk scotches early rally
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : wins contract for U.S. Air Force GPS satellites
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : FDA Approves Teva's Migraine Drug Ajov..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.