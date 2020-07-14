|
KCB : Shareholder Profile June 2020
07/14/2020 | 04:21am EDT
Shareholder Profile
|
No. of shareholders
|
No. of shares
|
% shareholding
|
Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury of Kenya
|
1
|
635,001,947
|
19.76%
|
Local Institutional Investors
|
6,651
|
1,204,434,807
|
37.48%
|
Local Individual Investors
|
186,650
|
848,435,072
|
26.40%
|
Foreign Investors
|
720
|
525,590,989
|
16.36%
|
Total
|
194,022
|
3,213,462,815
|
100.00%
|
>5%
|
|
|
National Social Security Fund
|
1
|
247,746,009
|
7.71%
as at 30th June 2020
|
|