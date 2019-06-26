KCI : Medical India Honored as One of Economic Times' Best Healthcare Brands of 2019

Company Continues to Grow in Flourishing Indian Healthcare Market

KCI, an Acelity Company, today announced that the Company has been recognized in India as one of the Economic Times’ Best Healthcare Brands of 2019. This prestigious award honors brands with robust growth, brand excellence, high customer satisfaction and a commitment to innovation across the healthcare sector.

Data was collected through an 11-city survey, comprised of more than 9,000 consumers, patients, healthcare professionals and hospital stakeholders to build a list of brands who symbolize quality, trust and reliability in the Indian healthcare market. The winners were chosen after extensive quantitative and qualitative analyses of the data collected and overall performance of the companies. This year marks the Economic Times’ third edition of this initiative.

“We are honored to have been recognized as one of the Best Healthcare Brands of 2019 in India by the Economic Times,” said R. Andrew Eckert, Chief Executive Officer, KCI. “As a company, we are committed to increasing patient access to our advanced wound care solutions around the globe. We are pleased with the continued success of our operations in India and look forward to reinforcing our position as a company that healthcare providers and their patients can turn to for their advanced wound care needs.”

“As the healthcare sector in India continues to strengthen, establishing an even stronger foothold in the region has been a keen focus for us,” said Sanjeev Kumar Sawhney, Regional Vice President and General Manager, India, KCI. “Since establishing operations in India in 2012, we have been tirelessly working to ensure clinicians and patients across the country have access to our products when they need them most. This award is a testament to the hard work KCI Medical India has put in over the last few years and we hope to continue the trend of growth, high customer satisfaction and unwavering innovation in the market.”

About KCI, an Acelity Company

KCI, an Acelity Company, is a well trusted brand in advanced wound care. We are a leader in negative pressure wound therapy, providing solutions for both wound healing and surgical management. Our product offerings are available in more than 90 countries and deliver value through solutions that speed healing. KCI is a leader in quality, safety and customer experience and is committed to advancing the science of healing. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, KCI employs approximately 4,500 people worldwide.

