KCP Releases Special Report – When the Dust Settles: Expected Losses for 2005-2008 Vintages

04/12/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its When the Dust Settles: Expected Losses for 2005-2008 Vintages report, in which we examined legacy conduit transactions issued between 2005 and 2008 to determine historical losses by vintage, certificate class, and original rating.

As part of the examination, we layered in projected losses from our KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) platform to determine the amount and severity of anticipated losses that have yet to materialize. As of the February 2019 remittance period, 23 of the transactions have been retired, leaving 168 active deals secured by 1,333 loans comprising an aggregate unpaid balance of $17.6 billion. The total original balance for the 191 legacy conduits in this cohort was $498.0 billion. As of February 2019, these transactions experienced aggregate realized losses totaling $43.6 billion (8.74% severity). Historically, only two transactions (CSFB 2005-C2 and CMLT 2008-LS1) incurred losses severe enough to impact AM tranches as of February 2019. Based on our current loss projections, we expect AM classes across five transactions to incur losses when the dust settles.

For the purposes of this report, we assigned transaction lifetime losses, which are equal to the sum of each deal’s historical realized losses and plus KCP’s projected losses, in our Concluded scenario, for individual KBRA Loans of Concern (K-LOC). The K-LOC designation serves as KBRA’s primary metric used to identify loans that are in default or at heightened risk of default based on KCP’s proprietary research and analysis. Concluded values were derived via a variety of methods including discounted cash flow analysis, market-based income, and sales comparable approaches. After arriving at a property value, losses were estimated using the related loan’s balance, probability of default, as well as estimated resolution costs and timing.

To access the full report, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
