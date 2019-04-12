KCP Releases Special Report – When the Dust Settles: Expected Losses for 2005-2008 Vintages

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its When the Dust Settles:
Expected Losses for 2005-2008 Vintages report, in which we examined
legacy conduit transactions issued between 2005 and 2008 to determine
historical losses by vintage, certificate class, and original rating.
As part of the examination, we layered in projected losses from our KBRA
Credit Profile (KCP) platform to determine the amount and severity of
anticipated losses that have yet to materialize. As of the February 2019
remittance period, 23 of the transactions have been retired, leaving 168
active deals secured by 1,333 loans comprising an aggregate unpaid
balance of $17.6 billion. The total original balance for the 191 legacy
conduits in this cohort was $498.0 billion. As of February 2019, these
transactions experienced aggregate realized losses totaling $43.6
billion (8.74% severity). Historically, only two transactions (CSFB
2005-C2 and CMLT 2008-LS1) incurred losses severe enough to impact AM
tranches as of February 2019. Based on our current loss projections, we
expect AM classes across five transactions to incur losses when the dust
settles.
For the purposes of this report, we assigned transaction lifetime
losses, which are equal to the sum of each deal’s historical realized
losses and plus KCP’s projected losses, in our Concluded scenario, for
individual KBRA Loans of Concern (K-LOC). The K-LOC designation serves
as KBRA’s primary metric used to identify loans that are in default or
at heightened risk of default based on KCP’s proprietary research and
analysis. Concluded values were derived via a variety of methods
including discounted cash flow analysis, market-based income, and sales
comparable approaches. After arriving at a property value, losses were
estimated using the related loan’s balance, probability of default, as
well as estimated resolution costs and timing.
