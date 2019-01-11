KCP Special Report: Bed Bath & Beyond: Less Bricks, More Clicks – CMBS Exposure Examined

Earlier this week, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) reported financial
results for Q3 2018. Brick-and-mortar sales declined in the
mid-single-digit percentage range, while sales from customer-facing
digital channels reportedly experienced strong growth. BBBY has shifted
its focus in recent years towards e-commerce and invested heavily in
technology-related initiatives. Simultaneous with its investments in
these areas, the company is actively working to optimize its portfolio
of physical stores. As part of its forward-looking strategy, BBBY has
retained a third-party consultant to evaluate the impact of existing
leases on margins and effectuate a more proactive and aggressive
approach in negotiating with its landlords.
KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) examined its roughly $595 billion coverage
universe of over 925 transactions to identify CMBS exposure to BBBY’s
store portfolio and identified 271 loans secured by 293 properties,
$12.30 billion by allocated loan amount (ALA), with exposure to BBBY as
either a collateral or non-collateral/shadow tenant. There are 245
transactions with exposure to BBBY and 95.7% of the securitized debt
resides in post-crisis transactions.
