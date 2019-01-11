Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KCP Special Report: Bed Bath & Beyond: Less Bricks, More Clicks – CMBS Exposure Examined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 01:19pm EST

Earlier this week, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) reported financial results for Q3 2018. Brick-and-mortar sales declined in the mid-single-digit percentage range, while sales from customer-facing digital channels reportedly experienced strong growth. BBBY has shifted its focus in recent years towards e-commerce and invested heavily in technology-related initiatives. Simultaneous with its investments in these areas, the company is actively working to optimize its portfolio of physical stores. As part of its forward-looking strategy, BBBY has retained a third-party consultant to evaluate the impact of existing leases on margins and effectuate a more proactive and aggressive approach in negotiating with its landlords.

KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) examined its roughly $595 billion coverage universe of over 925 transactions to identify CMBS exposure to BBBY’s store portfolio and identified 271 loans secured by 293 properties, $12.30 billion by allocated loan amount (ALA), with exposure to BBBY as either a collateral or non-collateral/shadow tenant. There are 245 transactions with exposure to BBBY and 95.7% of the securitized debt resides in post-crisis transactions.

To view the report, click here.

Related Publications:

CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pWestminster Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Record Date and Adopts Advance Notice Provisions, Announces Share Issuances
NE
01:39pSQUARE : How to Bring in Diners at the Beginning of the Year
PU
01:38pBAKER HUGHES A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by Four in Latest Week
DJ
01:34pInvitation to Northrop Grumman's Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
01:32pOil down two percent amid global economy concerns but set for weekly gain
RE
01:32pKUKA : Robotics Company Fuels Concerns about China Slowdown
DJ
01:31pBNP PARIBAS : to close proprietary trading desk - source
RE
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pPSFCU Names Collegiate Gymnast Timothy Kutyla Its “2018 Rising Star”
GL
01:31pAEROHIVE : reg; to Showcase Cloud-Managed Personalized Engagement Platform for Retail at NRF® 2019 Retail's Big Show
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : sustainably cut costs in 2018, CFO says
4BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Cuts Ties To Hit 'Destiny' Game and Studio

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.