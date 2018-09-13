KDH Defense Systems Wins Prestigious Drug Enforcement Administration Contract

EDEN, N.C., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KDH Defense Systems, Inc. (“KDH”), a leading manufacturer of American-made, high-performance protective solutions, today announced it has been awarded a competitive, multiple-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) Contract for Ballistic Body Armor from the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”). Under the terms of this award (15DDHQ18D00000014), KDH will manufacture and deliver both concealable and tactical vests, as well as hard armor plates to the DEA. The contract covers one base year with four one-year options, with a maximum value that shall not exceed $2.9 million.



“For the past several years, KDH Defense has supported the DEA’s body armor requirements and we are honored again, to have been selected as their protective solutions company,” stated Dave Herbener, President of KDH.

Jim Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of the holding company that owns both Armor Express and KDH Defense Systems stated, “Between Armor Express and KDH, we now service most of the pre-eminent Federal agencies. Our goal is to continue to expand our reach, enhance our solutions and deliver the best service that our customers mandate. We stand ready to support the DEA’s mission-critical requirements and look forward to building on our partnership in the years to come.”

Manufacturing will be performed at the Company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Eden, North Carolina. All body armor will be delivered, inspected and accepted at the DEA Headquarters and regional division offices located throughout the 50 United States and overseas.

About KDH Defense Systems

KDH Defense Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of American-made custom solutions for body armor. Building on its legacy of innovative, market-leading ballistic technologies for the U.S. Department of Defense, the company designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance body armor for military, federal government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, please visit www.kdhdefensesystems.com .