KDL Named Top 100 3PL in 2019

08/26/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

KDL (Keystone Dedicated Logistics), an innovative, technology driven third-party logistics company has been named as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL Provider for the second consecutive year! Each year, the publication’s list serves as an independent assessment of the service providers that are best equipped to meet and surpass their readers’ evolving outsourcing needs.

“Our employees’ service to our customers, coupled with forward-thinking technology are the main reasons KDL made the Top 100 3PL Providers again this year. To make it as a Top 100 3PL when there are more competitors coming into our space every year, is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Ian Tsai, KDL’s Executive Vice President.

Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics, stated, “KDL continues to provide the logistics, transportation management, and supply chain solutions that Inbound Logistics’ audience is searching for. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor KDL for empowering logistics excellence in 2019.” The full Inbound Logistics 2019 Top 100 3PL Providers list can be found at this link https://www.inboundlogistics.com/cms/article/2019-top-100-3pls/.

In 2019, KDL celebrated its 20year anniversary! It also achieved awards for being one of the nation’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For and Top Workplaces in Pittsburgh, PA.

About KDL:

KDL is a comprehensive third-party logistics (3PL) company specializing in all modes of transportation and using technology to help customers. Services include but are not limited to audit & payment services, LTL (less than truckload), truckload, international, air & ground expedite, parcel, warehouse, and supply chain management and consulting.

About Inbound Logistics:

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.


© Business Wire 2019
