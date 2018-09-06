KENT : OPENS INNOVATION CENTER AT ISU RESEARCH PARK

MUSCATINE, Iowa (September 3, 2018) - Kent Corporation has opened the Kent Innovation Center on the Research Park campus of Iowa State University (ISU) in Ames, Iowa.

Kent Corporation is a recognized innovation leader in the ever-changing world of agriculture, food, feed, and bioscience.

'This new Innovation Center will grow and strengthen our relationship with Iowa State University as we apply cutting edge research to our focus in agriculture, food, feed, and biosciences for people, pets, and livestock,' said Gage Kent, CEO and Chairman of Kent Corporation.

Members of Kent Corporation, ISU, Ames Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, August 30 at the Ribbon Cutting Open House Event for the new Kent Innovation Center at ISU Research Park.

With the opening of the Kent Innovation Center, Kent is expanding its partnership with ISU. In September 2017, Kent Corporation made an $8 million commitment to the new Grain Science and Feed Mill facility. Kent believes the opportunities for graduating outstanding talent from these programs along with the opportunity for professional development of existing Kent employees and other Ag businesses will strengthen and enhance the future for the entire agriculture industry.

Kent Corporation employs a strong internship program and will now be able to expand these opportunities for ISU students by offering a multi-semester internship program throughout the calendar year for most majors at ISU. In addition, by joining the Research Park, Kent will be able to develop new and exciting efforts on innovation and collaboration with more than 90 Iowa companies of all sizes including emerging start-up businesses. Kent Corporation formed the Enterprise Innovation group in 2017 with a focus on identifying long term growth areas. The new Innovation Center in Ames is part of the outreach program to collaborate with universities, research teams, and thought leaders throughout the world.

Jeff Underwood, Vice President, Enterprise Innovation, will manage the new Kent Innovation Center. Underwood has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from ISU and has been an active alumnus for many years. He is also a member of the Cultivation Corridor AgriTech Accelerator Board, Advisor to the ISU Startup Factory and member of the Ames Chamber of Commerce. Jeff and his family have relocated to Ames, Iowa.

Kent Corporation is a diversified, family-owned corporation with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal feeds, and the manufacture of food and beverage products. Kent Corporation is owned by the Kent family and led by third generation family member, Gage A. Kent. Kent serves customers across the world and employs approximately 2000 people in its 23 locations across 13 states and three countries.