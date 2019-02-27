KEPCO Partners with Inside Secure to Further Bolster Protection for Latest Chips Used in IoT Devices

Inside
Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced that Korea
Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) recently signed a Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU) to partner with Inside Secure to provides
unparalleled, yet cost-effective levels of security for some of the
company’s latest chipsets specifically designed for the IoT market.
Inside Secure’s Root
of Trust (RoT) Engine which serves as a vault that provides the
foundational security needed to protect KEPCO’s most vital assets chip
assets. With FIPS 140-2 certification, the Inside Secure RoT Engine is
set to arm KEPCO with a trusted, reliable solution that’s optimized for
the IoT market’s stringent size and power constraints.
“As an innovation leader and forward-thinking organization, KEPCO is an
ideal IoT partner for Inside Secure,” said Martin Bergenwall, Senior VP
of Products at Inside Secure. “We are pleased to provide a vital layer
of security for energy-IoT based KEPCO chips, as it offers a unique
combination of protection and design flexibility that harnesses Inside
Secure’s decades of experience in silicon-proven implementations.”
“KEPCO looks forward to continuing its partnership with Inside Secure to
further strengthen the security of our latest IoT chipsets,” said Dr.
S.H. Bae, CTO and executive vice president at KEPCO. “Security is a
constant priority for KEPCO, and it all starts at the chip level.
Partners such as Inside Secure bring the verified technology, expertise
and peace of mind that our industry demands.”
For more information on Inside Secure’s RoT Engine, visit: www.insidesecure.com/Products/Silicon-IP/Root-of-Trust/Root-of-Trust-Engine
*FIPS 140-2 (Federal Information Processing Standard) is a U.S.
government computer security standard used to approve cryptographic
modules.
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is
at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices,
providing software, silicon IP, services and the know-how needed to
protect customers’ transactions, identity, content, applications and
communications. With its deep security expertise, the company delivers
products that span the entire range of security requirement levels to
serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT, System-on-Chip
security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking,
enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions
for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators,
content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and
semiconductor manufacturers. Visit www.insidesecure.com.
