KEPCO Partners with Inside Secure to Further Bolster Protection for Latest Chips Used in IoT Devices

02/27/2019 | 11:41am EST

Companies bring together unmatched innovation and FIPS 140-2 certified security* for the fast-growing IoT market in South Korea and beyond

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced that Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to partner with Inside Secure to provides unparalleled, yet cost-effective levels of security for some of the company’s latest chipsets specifically designed for the IoT market.

Inside Secure’s Root of Trust (RoT) Engine which serves as a vault that provides the foundational security needed to protect KEPCO’s most vital assets chip assets. With FIPS 140-2 certification, the Inside Secure RoT Engine is set to arm KEPCO with a trusted, reliable solution that’s optimized for the IoT market’s stringent size and power constraints.

“As an innovation leader and forward-thinking organization, KEPCO is an ideal IoT partner for Inside Secure,” said Martin Bergenwall, Senior VP of Products at Inside Secure. “We are pleased to provide a vital layer of security for energy-IoT based KEPCO chips, as it offers a unique combination of protection and design flexibility that harnesses Inside Secure’s decades of experience in silicon-proven implementations.”

“KEPCO looks forward to continuing its partnership with Inside Secure to further strengthen the security of our latest IoT chipsets,” said Dr. S.H. Bae, CTO and executive vice president at KEPCO. “Security is a constant priority for KEPCO, and it all starts at the chip level. Partners such as Inside Secure bring the verified technology, expertise and peace of mind that our industry demands.”

For more information on Inside Secure’s RoT Engine, visit: www.insidesecure.com/Products/Silicon-IP/Root-of-Trust/Root-of-Trust-Engine

*FIPS 140-2 (Federal Information Processing Standard) is a U.S. government computer security standard used to approve cryptographic modules.

About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, services and the know-how needed to protect customers’ transactions, identity, content, applications and communications. With its deep security expertise, the company delivers products that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT, System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. Visit www.insidesecure.com.


© Business Wire 2019
