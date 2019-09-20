Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for EAGLE BANCORP, INC. Investors – EGBN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:  EGBN) (“Eagle Bancorp”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Eagle Bancorp securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

FINAL DEADLINE REMINDER:  Eagle Bancorp investors may, no later than September 23, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please visit www.ktmc.com/eagle-bancorp-inc-securities-class-action.

According to the complaint, Eagle Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank, Inc., which provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States.

The Class Period commences on March 2, 2015, when Eagle Bancorp filed its Annual Report on a Form 10-K with the SEC, announcing Eagle Bancorp’s financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2014.  The Annual Report stated, in relevant part, that “[t]he [c]ompany’s internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that pertain to the [c]ompany’s ability to record, process, summarize and report reliable financial data. The internal control system contains monitoring mechanisms, and appropriate actions taken to correct identified deficiencies.”  The Annual Report further stated, “management believes that the [c]ompany maintained effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2014. Management’s assessment concluded that there were no material weaknesses within the [c]ompany’s internal control structure.”

According to the complaint, on July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp issued a press release announcing “Net Income For Second Quarter 2019 of $37.2 Million and Total Assets of $8.7 Billion.” In the press release, Eagle Bancorp disclosed ongoing internal and government investigations into its disclosure of related party transactions, the retirement of certain former officers and directors, and the relationship of Eagle Bancorp and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.  Following this news, Eagle Bancorp’s stock price fell $14.30 per share, or 26.75%, to close at $39.15 per share on July 18, 2019.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for Eagle Bancorp to undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, Eagle Bancorp’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who wish to discuss their legal rights or interests with respect to this securities fraud class action lawsuit are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (844) 887-9500 (toll free) or (610) 667 - 7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com.

Eagle Bancorp investors may, no later than September 23, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500  (toll free)
(610) 667-7706
info@ktmc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pRELX TECHNOLOGY : Continues to Take the Lead, Accounting for 60% of China's E-cigarette Market Share
BU
01:23pChina agriculture delegation scraps U.S. farm visit to Montana
RE
01:22pMARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
01:20pGeneral Motors Strike Unleashes Frenzy of Options Trading
DJ
01:20pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:19pOil heads for weekly gain of around 8% after Saudi attacks
RE
01:17pOil heads for weekly gain of around 8% after Saudi attacks
RE
01:17pSAMCO GOLD : Provides Update on Reverse Takeover and Change of Business Transaction With Echo Pharmaceuticals B.V.
AQ
01:17pADOMANI : reg; Presents at Florida Utility EV Roundtable
PU
01:16pOil heads for weekly gain of around 8% after Saudi attacks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
5MITSUBISHI CORP : Mitsubishi says Singapore-based oil trader lost $320 million in unauthorized trades

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group