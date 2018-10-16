Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:  Final Deadline Reminder for LOGMEIN, INC. Investors – LOGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 06:38pm CEST

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq:  LOGM) (“LogMeIn”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of LogMeIn publicly traded securities between March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

DEADLINE REMINDER:  LogMeIn investors may, no later than October 19, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit www.ktmc.com/logmein-securities-class-action.

According to the complaint, LogMeIn is a Delaware corporation, located in Goleta, California. LogMeIn provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. On February 1, 2017, LogMeIn issued a press release which “announced the completion of its previously disclosed merger with Citrix Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CTXS) GetGo, Inc. subsidiary, a wholly owned subsidiary consisting of Citrix’s GoTo family of service offerings.”

The Class Period commences on March 1, 2017, when LogMeIn filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 on Form 10-K with the SEC, which provided the company’s annual financial results and position.

The complaint alleges that on July 26, 2018, after market close, LogMeIn held an earnings call to report its second quarter 2018 earnings results. During the call, William R. Wagner, LogMeIn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Edward K. Herdiech, LogMeIn’s Chief Financial Officer, stated that LogMeIn implemented strategies which negatively impacted renewal rates of certain of its services, including amongst its GoTo clients.

Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 per share or over 25% to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who wish to discuss their legal rights or interests with respect to this securities fraud class action are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299 – 7706 or (610) 667 – 7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com.

LogMeIn investors may, no later than October 19, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(888) 299-7706
(610) 667-7706
info@ktmc.com

KTMC-Logo_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:36pZTE : HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair & electronicAsia Attract Nearly 87,000 Buyers
AQ
01:36pExecutives Expect to See 247% Spike in Cyberattacks Through Third Party Access over the Next Two Years, According to New Cybersecurity Imperative Study
BU
01:35pBig U.S. banks end third quarter on high note
RE
01:35pJoin BehavioSec at Money20/20 to See How Behavioral Biometrics Secures and Empowers Financial Services' Digital Transformation
BU
01:34pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pUnion Bridge Holdings Signs Beijing Elderly Satellites Cooperative Development Proposal with Caroline Holding Group Co., Ltd., in Beijing, China
PR
01:34pTHE DIGITAL REVOLUTION IN GENOMICS : OptraHEALTH® Launches GeneFAX™, Free to Use Conversational AI Powered App for Consumers
BU
01:33pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Introducing a new Tableau certification for professionals and job-seekers alike
PU
01:33pQUMU : Named Among Companies That Matter Most in Online Video for 2018 by Streaming Media
PU
01:33pALPHABET : 10.16.2018 Complying with the EC’s Android decision more
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : GERMAN CARMAKERS HAVE 50:50 chance of facing Detroit's fate, VW says
5BASF : State control over Chinese economy to grow - German engineers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.