KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Microchip Technology Inc. Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) ("Microchip") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona against Microchip on behalf of purchasers of Microchip common stock between March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



According to the complaint, Microchip is a provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal analog and Flash-IP solutions.

The Class Period commences on March 2, 2018. On March 1, 2018, after the close of the market for Microchip common stock, Microchip issued a press release announcing that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Microsemi Corp. (“Microsemi”) for $68.78 per share in cash.

The complaint alleges that, on August 9, 2018, Microchip announced first quarter fiscal 2019 operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The first quarter operating results included one month of Microsemi’s operating results. On a conference call conducted following the earnings announcement, Steven Sanghi, Microchip’s CEO since October 1991, acknowledged that Microchip’s due diligence on Microsemi prior to the acquisition had been inadequate and that much of Microsemi’s revenue reported prior to the merger was not supported by end user demand, but rather resulted from excess distribution into the channel.

Following this news, Microchip’s share price fell $10.67 per share, more than 10%, to close at $87.41 per share on August 10, 2018, on heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Microchip failed to do adequate due diligence of Microsemi’s business; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

