KEW MEDIA GROUP Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2018

KEW MEDIA GROUP INC. (“KEW MEDIA”, “KEW” or the “Company”) (TSX:KEW and
KEW.WT) today released its financial results for the three-month period
ended June 30, 2018 (“Q2 2018”). KEW MEDIA’s unaudited interim financial
statements along with its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for Q2
2018 are available on the Company’s website at http://www.kewmedia.com/financialinfo.php
and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.
Q2 2018 Financial Highlights
Revenue:
$49.7 million
Gross Profit:
$13.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA1
$2.7 million
Net Loss:
$5.0 million, or $0.45 per share
Adjusted Net Income2
Segmented Results:
Production
Distribution
Revenue:
$36.9 million
$12.8 million
Gross Profit:
$7.5 million
$5.9 million
Operating Profit:
$3.1 million
$1.9 million
Steven Silver, Chief Executive Officer of KEW MEDIA, stated, “We are
pleased with our solid performance in the second quarter, where we
delivered revenue of $49.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of
$2.7 million, which were in line with our expectations. KEW MEDIA is on
track for another strong year, and our performance through the first
half of the year provides us with the confidence to reaffirm our 2018
Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance of $26.5 million. With the
successful completion of our acquisition of Essential Quail Media Group
in July, we continue to execute our strategy to deliver sustainable
long-term shareholder value creation through attractive organic growth
opportunities and accretive acquisitions.”
Q2 2018’s revenue of $49.7 million was comprised of $36.9 million from
Production and $12.8 million from Distribution. Gross profit of $13.4
million included $7.5 million from Production and $5.9 million from
Distribution. Gross margin percentage was 26.9%, with segmented gross
margin percentage of 20.4% for Production and 45.6% for Distribution.
Adjusted EBITDA1 after non-controlling interests was $2.7
million, which was consistent with the Company’s expectations given the
anticipated timing of production and sales. Q2 2018 Net Loss was $5.0
million, or $0.45 per share. Adjusted Net Income2 was $1.5
million, or $0.12 per share.
Balance Sheet and Net Debt
As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $25.6
million, approximately $25.7 million in loan availability and net debt3
of $54.5 million. The strength of the balance sheet allowed the Company
to acquire Essential Quail Media Group (“Essential”) from our existing
cash and debt resources.
Adjusted net debt4, taking account of material FX movements
since the beginning of the year and amounts expended on interim
production financing by the group, was $45.2 million, an increase of
$10.2 million for the quarter. The major reasons for this increase were
payments of deferred consideration of $4.7 million and a large increase
in product acquisition spend in our distribution unit of $12.3 million
This spend is already significantly covered by contractual sales that
will be predominantly recognized in the second half of this year,
particularly the last quarter, and into next year. These known
contractual sales are, in part, the reason for our confidence related to
the full year result.
Essential Acquisition
On July 24, 2018, the Company purchased Essential for an initial
purchase price of AUD$32.8 million (C$32 million based on the prevailing
CAD/AUD FX rate of approximately 0.9757), comprised of AUD$20.0 million
(C$19.5 million) in cash and AUD$12.8 million (C$12.5 million) in
Variable Voting Shares of KEW valued at C$10.00 per share. Essential
combines several entities with aggregate pro forma revenue of over
AUD$60 million (C$58.5 million). Essential’s vendors can earn additional
aggregate contingent consideration based on Essential meeting certain
financial and other tests over the next three years payable at KEW’s
sole option, in cash or Variable Voting shares, provided that at least
20% of such consideration is paid in cash. The Company has begun
integrating Essential into its group infrastructure such that synergies
across the group will be realized beginning next year.
Outlook5
KEW MEDIA reaffirms its prior guidance for Adjusted EBITDA1
of $26.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, which includes an
Adjusted EBITDA1 contribution of approximately $5 million
from Essential in the period following the closing of the acquisition on
July 24, 2018. As previously disclosed, KEW expects a significantly
stronger second half compared to the first half of FY18 as production
activity ramps up over the summer months, with the majority of related
revenue being recognized in the third and fourth quarters. Further, the
Company believes it has good visibility, particularly in its production
segment based on shows ordered and the expected dates of delivery, but
also in its distribution segment based on contractual sales to date and
the segment’s slate of titles being delivered in the second half of the
year.
Normal Course Issuer Bid
KEW is also pleased to announce its intention to establish a normal
course issuer bid (“NCIB”), subject to acceptance of the TSX, for up to
854,282 variable voting shares or common voting shares of KEW (the
“Shares”), representing 10% of KEW’s “public float” (as such term is
defined in the TSX Company Manual).
KEW intends to establish the NCIB because it believes that, from time to
time, the market price of the Shares may not fully reflect the
underlying value of KEW’s business and future prospects. KEW believes
that, at such times, the repurchase of the Shares for cancellation would
be in the best interests of shareholders.
As KEW is presently exploring a number of potential acquisitions and
financings, KEW will not commence purchases under the NCIB at this time.
Any Shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled by KEW.
Important Information for KEW Shareholders
KEW is also pleased to announce that it has received exemptive relief
(the “Decision”) from the securities regulatory authorities in each of
the provinces and territories of Canada to allow KEW’s shareholders to
treat the common voting shares and variable voting shares as a single
class for the purposes of applicable take-over bid and early warning
reporting rules and related news release and continuous disclosure
requirements under Canadian securities laws. A copy of the Decision is
available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Conference Call
KEW will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2018
financial results on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The
dial-in numbers for participants are 800 908 8386 in North America, 0800
496 0822 in the United Kingdom, and +1 212 231 2902 elsewhere.
The telephone replay will be available until 11:59 pm ET on September
14, 2018. To access the replay, dial 416 626 4100 or 800 558 5253, and
enter reservation number 21893738. A transcript of the call will be
posted on the Company’s website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements. All such
statements constitute forward looking information within the meaning of
securities law and are made pursuant to the “safe harbour” provisions of
applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but
are not limited to, statements about anticipated future events or
results including comments with respect to the Company’s objectives and
priorities for 2018 and beyond, and strategies or further actions with
respect to the Company, its business operations, financial performance
and condition. Forward-looking statements are statements that are
predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or
conditions and are identified by words such as “will”, “expects”,
“anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates” or similar
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such
statements are based on current expectations of the Company’s management
and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and
unknown, including economic factors.
In particular, the statements set out in the Outlook section of this
press release regarding our expected Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending
December 31, 2018 (including the contribution from Essential), our
expected financial performance for the second half of 2018 and our
expectations regarding the performance of our production and
distribution segments for the second half of 2018, constitute
forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s
current strategies, assumptions concerning growth and assessment of the
outlook for the business. In particular, such statements assume that:
(i) our production companies will continue to develop, produce and
deliver successful productions in a manner consistent with past
experience and on expected delivery schedules;(ii) we will continue to
acquire and distribute content in a manner consistent with past
experience; (iii) our operating and overhead costs will be within
budget; and (iv) that the companies we acquired on the QA and since the
QA will meet or exceed our performance expectations. We consider the
foregoing assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances, given the
time period for such outlook however, readers are cautioned that KEW’s
actual result may vary from these forward-looking statements and that
variation could be material. The forward-looking information contained
in this news release is presented for the purpose of assisting readers
in understanding the Company’s business and strategic priorities and
objectives as at the periods indicated and may not be appropriate for
other purposes. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may
cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking
statements contained in this news release, including, among other
factors, those referenced in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the
Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2017,
a copy of which is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com
under the Company’s profile. Forward-looking statements contained in
this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while
forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the
Company considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ
materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements
made by the Company. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other
factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Company and
not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Circumstances
affecting the Company may change rapidly. Except as may be expressly
required by applicable law, KEW MEDIA does not undertake any obligation
to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-IFRS Measures
This news release contains references to certain measures that do not
have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting
Standards (“IFRS”) as prescribed by the International Accounting
Standards Board and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar
measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are
provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by
providing a further understanding of operations from management’s
perspective. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures should not be considered in
isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of financial information
reported under IFRS. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures,
specifically EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, are frequently used by
securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as measures
of financial performance and to provide supplemental measures of
operating performance and thus highlight trends that may not otherwise
be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Please see
the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six
months ended June 30, 2018 for a detailed description of these measures
and a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest IFRS measure.
About KEW MEDIA GROUP INC.
KEW MEDIA GROUP is a leading publicly-listed content company that
produces and distributes multi-genre content worldwide. Companies
included in the KEW family are the production companies: Architect
Films, Awesome Media & Entertainment, Bristow Global Media, Campfire
Film & Television, Collins Avenue Productions, Essential Media Group,
Frantic Films, Jigsaw Productions, Media Headquarters, Our House Media,
Sienna Films and Spirit Digital Media; and the distribution companies:
Kew Media Distribution and TCB Media Rights.
With primary offices in London, Los Angeles, New York, Sydney and
Toronto, the KEW MEDIA GROUP companies develop, produce and distribute
more than 1,000 hours of content every year, as well as distribute a
library of more than 13,000 hours, to almost every available viewing
platform internationally. KEW aspires to offer great content from all
over the world to viewers of all ages and tastes. The Company promotes
transparency, equality, respect, and inclusiveness and plans to grow
with the benefit of people from a wide range of perspectives and
backgrounds.
1 Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding certain items to better
analyze trends in performance. These adjustments result in a truer
economic representation on a comparative basis. Adjusted EBITDA includes
the add-backs made to calculate the adjusted net income and additionally
add-backs for interest expense, net of interest income, depreciation and
any non-cash amortization (to the extent not added in to adjusted net
income). See “Non-IFRS Measures” and “Forward-Looking Statements” below
in this press release.
2Adjusted net income is profit or loss before other items and
income tax expenses, excluding certain items to better analyze trends in
performance and present a truer economic representation on a comparative
basis. Adjusted net profit includes add-backs for items such as
transaction costs, reorganization and non-recurring exceptional costs,
stock-based compensation, non-cash other intangibles amortization and
realized gain/loss on the change in fair value of financial liabilities.
See “Non-IFRS Measures” and “Forward-Looking Statements” below in this
press release.
3 Net debt is debt less any cash and cash equivalent balances.
4Adjusted net debt is Net debt less Interim production loans
provided by the Group less effect of foreign exchange movements. See
“Non-IFRS Measures” and “Forward-Looking Statements” below in this press
release.
5 The statements set out in the Outlook section regarding
KEW’s Adjusted EBITDA1 margins in 2018, and the other noted
assumptions contained in the section, are based on management’s current
strategies and assessment of the outlook for the business. These
statements constitute forward-looking information for purposes of
applicable Canadian securities legislation and readers are cautioned
that KEW’s actual result may vary from these forward-looking statements
and that variation could be material. See “Forward Looking Statements”
for a description of the assumptions and risks associated with these
forward-looking statements.
