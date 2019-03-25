KFH: A Multitude of Students Benefit from the our COFE Offer

K

Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the world leading Islamic financial institution, and COFE App, Kuwait's first and favorite online COFE marketplace, celebrated Kuwait Youth Day on 13th March with exclusive promotions. This comes as part of KFH`s commitments toward the Kuwaiti youth, Hesabi account holders and university students, and under its continuous special initiatives.

Based on the cooperation between KFH and COFE App, Hesabi Account users, who receive their student allowance in their KFH accounts, received SMS with unique codes enabling them to order their favorite coffee for free via COFE App. The highly-appreciated offer attracted a multitude of students in Kuwait's universities. The offer was much appreciated by students across Kuwait, leading to COFE App ranking at No.1 in Kuwait App Store above all the other applications in the food & drink category.

Executive Manager Group Public Relations and Media at KFH, Yousef Abdullah Al-Ruwaieh, said that KFH constantly keeps pace with its customers` requirements, providing the offers, products and services that suit them. As part of its strategy to support the community, especially the young, KFH, in cooperation with COFE App, celebrated Kuwait Youth Day with special promotions, expressing its interest in this key pillar of the future of Kuwait.

Al-Ruwaieh added that the partnership with COFE App reflects KFH's interest in supporting Kuwaiti youth projects, especially the innovative ones that add value to the economy, enhance the business environment and develop youth skills.

KFH is proud to be a strategic partner to the leading youth enterprises such as the first ranking app in Kuwait, COFE App which has shown tangible success in a short period of time, he added.

Al-Ruwaieh praised KFH`s in- demand offerings, in particular the initiatives that reflect the digital transformation and technology, which made services accessible to all and helped create a rapid shift in the banking sector`s services and products.

Meanwhile, Ali Al Ebrahim, Founder & CEO, COFE App said, 'Kuwait's market is evolving rapidly and much of its changes are driven by new age generations, who are coming up with fresh ideas. We want to play our part in encouraging today's youth to become the leaders of tomorrow and in helping Kuwait move forward, be it through a free beverage that puts a smile on their face, or through our Get COFE to classroom service that makes getting their daily coffee much easier.'

COFE App enables customers to order and pay for their coffee online. With the app users can get COFE at the coffee shop counter, office, car, classroom, hospital, and airport departures or have it delivered to their preferred address. The entire selection and purchasing process takes place in the app, which offers comprehensive menus and drink customization options.

With the year-long partnership, KFH and COFE App aim at enhancing the added value to the bank`s customers and App users through the exclusive promotions and offers. Among these initiatives, the KFH Golden COFE Contest that enables users ordering their coffee using COFE App, to win an entry into the weekly $1000 cash prize draw. The more a coffee-lover uses the app, the greater their chances of winning. Over the year, KFH will be awarding over $50,000 through this contest. In addition, KFH has supported many initiatives to promote youth activities, entrepreneurship and innovation, participating in events that support technology and digital solutions, including the KFH People's Choice Start-Up Award, the first award of its kind in Kuwait, which went to (Scrrap). Also, KFH signed a partnership agreement with the special football app (Li3ib), launched by a group of young Kuwaiti initiators. KFH was a Platinum Sponsor in the third edition of ArabNet Kuwait and signed a strategic partnership with CODED Juniors Summer Camp that aims at teaching children the basics of coding and technology using the latest tools. KFH continuously invests in technology, promote the digital transformation and startup initiatives and improve the entrepreneurial environment.

For customers who want to benefit from over-the -year exclusive offerings and promotions which are provided by different outlets, they can easily visit KFH.com or visit any of its branches.