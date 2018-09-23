KFH: An Integrated Plan to achieve Financial Comprehension and awareness of 'Customers Protection Guide'

Head of Customer Complaints Unit at Kuwait Finance House, Abdullatif Saad Al-Fadhli stated that placement of training courses on the bank customers protection guide as part of a comprehensive training plan for KFH employees shall enhance efforts to present and simplify the guide. This process shall cope with the plan placed by KFH to enhance financial comprehension. It also aims to strengthen KFH economic position and compliance with all regulatory rules and regulations in the field of presentation and application of customers' protection guide and achievement of financial comprehension at various degrees and levels.

Al-Fadhli added in a press release that 'Bank Customers Protection Guide' comprises a highly significant set of rules and instructions which were complementary to the rules and instructions issued by CBK. KFH has succeeded in upgrading and creating new work procedures and policies, place them under execution by employees and present them to customers for awareness purposes. This may be achieved through continuous and condensed training programs at all job levels. This matter has contributed to the increase in awareness ratios and employees interst in a achieving the guide goals.

He added that all training and awareness lectures shall be presented as part of a comprehensive campaign during the current year training workshop. The campaign shall comprise workshops once the Banks Customers Protection Guide is placed under execution. Employees shall be encouraged and instructed to abide by the guide instructions. The guide is uploaded on KFH web site (kfh.com) to facilitate the identification of its contents and high light customers obligations.

KFH has made the last finishing touch on a highly diversified multi-stage tight plan to participate positively in achieving financial comprehension as per CBK requirements and upgrade banking products and tools to make a significant contribution to local economy and cope with government plans and regulatory instructions.

KFH plan to achieve financial comprehension is based on two pivots, enhance knowledge and achieve comprehension. The first pivot is achieved by selecting certain determined samples of society tiers with different abilities and interests, identify their needs of banking needs and services and structure suitable services and products offered to them as per available information and suggestions.

Second pivot shall depend on measuring KFH customers' knowledge of the banking and finance services provided by the bank and the impact of this knowledge on owning and enjoying services and products in a comprehensive manner. This step calls for soliciting customers' opinions and suggestions to improve and upgrade quality and service level and obliterate any obstacles (if any).

It is worth mentioning that Banks Customers Protection Guide contains 10 basic principles justice, equality, fairness, honesty disclosure, transparency , financial educations and job ethics, customer protection against fraud, provide safe online transactions, process customer complains observe competition and conflict of interest and protect customers from outside backup operations risks.