KFM Kingdom : Circulars - General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares, Proposed Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

KFM KINGDOM HOLDINGS LIMITED

K F M 金 德 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3816)

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed ''Definitions'' in this circular.

A notice convening the AGM to be held at Workshop C, 31/F, TML Tower, 3 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong on Thursday, 22 August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 3 to 6 of this circular.

Whether or not you intend to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time of the AGM (no later than 10 : 00 a.m. on 20 August 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.