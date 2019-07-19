Log in
KFM Kingdom : Circulars - General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares, Proposed Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting

07/19/2019 | 06:15am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

KFM KINGDOM HOLDINGS LIMITED

K F M 金 德 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3816)

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed ''Definitions'' in this circular.

A notice convening the AGM to be held at Workshop C, 31/F, TML Tower, 3 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong on Thursday, 22 August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 3 to 6 of this circular.

Whether or not you intend to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time of the AGM (no later than 10 : 00 a.m. on 20 August 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

19 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

Introduction

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Grant of General Mandate, Repurchase Mandate and Extension Mandate

4

Closure of register of members

4

Proposed re-election of Directors

5

Actions to be taken

5

Voting at the AGM

6

Recommendations

6

General information

6

Miscellaneous

6

Appendix I

-

Explanatory Statement on the Repurchase Mandate

7

Appendix II

-

Details of the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM

11

Notice of AGM

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''AGM''

the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened and

held at Workshop C, 31/F, TML Tower, 3 Hoi Shing Road,

Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong on Thursday, 22

August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m., the notice of which is set out on

pages 14 to 18 of this circular, and any adjournment thereof

''Articles of

the articles of association of the Company, as amended from

Association''

time to time

''Associates''

has the same meaning as defined under the Listing Rules

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Companies Law''

the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and

revised) of the Cayman Islands

''Company''

KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited, a company incorporated

under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability and

the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange

''Director(s)''

director(s) of the Company

''Extension Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to

the Directors to the effect that any Shares repurchased under the

Repurchase Mandate will be added to the total number of Shares

which may be allotted and issued under the General Mandate

''General Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to

the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue

or otherwise deal with Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the

aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing

the relevant resolution at the AGM

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Latest Practicable

12 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

Date''

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

herein

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Nomination

the nomination committee of the Company

Committee''

''PRC''

the People's Republic of China

''Repurchase Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to

the Directors to enable them to repurchase Shares, the aggregate

number of which shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number

of issued Shares as at the date of passing the relevant resolution

at the AGM

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.1 each in the share capital of the

Company

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of Share(s)

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Takeovers Code''

The codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases

''%''

per cent.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

KFM KINGDOM HOLDINGS LIMITED

K F M 金 德 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3816)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

Mr. Sun Kwok Wah Peter

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

Mr. Wong Chi Kwok

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Non-executive Director:

Cayman Islands

Mr. Zhang Haifeng (Chairman)

Principal place of business in Hong Kong:

Independent non-executive Directors:

Workshop C, 31/F, TML Tower

Mr. Wan Kam To

3 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan

Ms. Zhao Yue

New Territories, Hong Kong

Mr. Shen Zheqing

19 July 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

INTRODUCTION

The primary purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM and to give you notice of the AGM. Resolutions to be proposed at the AGM include, inter alia: (a) ordinary resolutions on the proposed grant of each of the General Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the Extension Mandate; and

(b) ordinary resolutions relating to the proposed re-election of the Directors.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KFM Kingdom Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:14:01 UTC
