KFM Kingdom : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended December 31, 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedKFM Kingdom Holdings Limited 02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 3816
Description :Ordinary Shares
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month 4,500,000,000
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$450,000,000.00
|
N/A
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$450,000,000.00
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Par value
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
4,500,000,000
N/ADescription :No. of ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :
N/ANo. of preference sharesPar value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
N/A
N/A
N/AStock code :N/ADescription :
N/A
No. of other
classes of
sharesPar value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding monthN/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$450,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
600,000,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Nil
Balance at close of the month
600,000,000
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
Movement during the month
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Nil
|
Nil
Nil
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share option scheme
(22/09/2012) Ordinary shares
GrantedExercisedCancelled
Nil
Nil
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
) shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
) shares
(Note 1)
4. N/A
(
/
/
) shares
(Note 1)
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Lapsed
NilNil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A