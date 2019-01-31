KFR Announces Enhancements to Its RateAcuity™ Electricity Rates Portal

KFR Services announced key enhancements to its proprietary RateAcuity
portal that specializes in delivering electricity rates to its
Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers. The enhancements to the
RateAcuity electric power rates database now include archival features
enabling access of historical electric power rates information which was
not previously available through its API.
In making the announcement, Stephanie Fetchen, Co-President, KFR
Services said, “Based on customer requests, we began archiving
historical electric power rate information. While historical information
has been available in reports for our RateAcuity web portal customers
for some time, it was not previously available for access through the
API. KFR’s RateAcuity customers can now request all historical
information in the RateAcuity database by rate schedule. Also, customers
can request rate information for a rate schedule as of a specific date
and be provided all of the rates for that schedule from the date
requested forward through time.”
Additionally, Fetchen said, “With this new enhanced feature, our C&I
customers can now access historical information through the API, which
will enable our customers to perform more in-depth analysis of changing
electric power rates over a period of time.”
KFR’s RateAcuity portal is specifically designed to provide accurate
electric power rate information compiled from tariffs and schedules from
electric utilities across the country. For a limited period, KFR is
offering a 14-day risk-free trial of its RateAcuity™ portal. Simply go
to http://rateacuity.com/14-day-free-trial/ to
request login credentials.
About KFR Services
Since 1975, KFR Services, Inc., has produced the highest quality data
for telecommunications service providers throughout the country. The
nation’s largest service providers use our databases to rate billions of
calls each month at 99.999% accuracy (3 year average).
KFR Services’ RateAcuity™ platform gives powerful insight into electric
rates from various utilities nationwide, enabling you to: analyze trends
and patterns, report on and compare rate options, and easily incorporate
data into your own software tool.
