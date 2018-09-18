KFR Upgrades RateAcuity Portal, Enabling Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Electricity Consumers to Optimize Energy Management Programs

KFR Services announced that it has upgraded its proprietary RateAcuity portal that specializes in delivering electricity rates to its C&I customers. KFR’s RateAcuity portal is specifically designed to provide accurate electric power rate information compiled from tariffs and schedules from electric utilities across the country.

In making the announcement, Stephanie Fetchen, Co-President, KFR Services said, “Electricity costs are a major factor in today's business landscape -- whether you are running a hotel or managing an industrial facility. Commercial and Industrial (C&I) organizations in the U.S. spend an estimated $130 billion on electricity every year. In order to analyze and optimize electricity costs, it is essential for energy managers to be able to accurately and conveniently obtain electricity rates nationwide.”

Kim Russo, Co-President KFR services, added, “KFR Services, through its RateAcuity™ portal, specializes in collecting and delivering electricity rates to its clients in a timely and cost-effective manner. RateAcuity should be very useful for Energy Management Service Companies, Energy Management Software Companies, Industry Consultants and Commercial & Industrial Power Consumers as it provides them easy access to electricity rate information at their fingertips avoiding the internal expense required to build and maintain a rate database.”

For a limited period, KFR is offering 14-day risk-free trial of its RateAcuity™ portal. Simply go to http://rateacuity.com/14-day-free-trial/ to request login credentials.

About KFR Services

Since 1975, KFR Services, Inc., has produced the highest quality data for telecommunications service providers throughout the country. The nation’s largest service providers use our databases to rate billions of calls each month at 99.999% accuracy (3 year average). RateAcuity™ was launched in 2016 to deliver the same reliable platform perfected by KFR Services, Inc., in the telecommunications sector for clients with a need for electric rate data. KFR Services’ RateAcuity™ platform gives powerful insight into electric rates from various utilities nationwide, enabling you to: analyze trends and patterns, report on and compare rate options, and easily incorporate data into your own software tool. The RateAcuity™ electric rate database can be accessed via API for seamless integration into existing applications or via web portal for self-service searches and report generation.

For more information login to http://www.kfrservices.com/

