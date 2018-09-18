KFR Upgrades RateAcuity Portal, Enabling Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Electricity Consumers to Optimize Energy Management Programs

KFR Services announced that it has upgraded its proprietary RateAcuity
portal that specializes in delivering electricity rates to its C&I
customers. KFR’s RateAcuity portal is specifically designed to provide
accurate electric power rate information compiled from tariffs and
schedules from electric utilities across the country.
In making the announcement, Stephanie Fetchen, Co-President, KFR
Services said, “Electricity costs are a major factor in today's
business landscape -- whether you are running a hotel or managing an
industrial facility. Commercial and Industrial (C&I) organizations in
the U.S. spend an estimated $130 billion on electricity every year. In
order to analyze and optimize electricity costs, it is essential for
energy managers to be able to accurately and conveniently obtain
electricity rates nationwide.”
Kim Russo, Co-President KFR services, added, “KFR Services, through its
RateAcuity™ portal, specializes in collecting and delivering electricity
rates to its clients in a timely and cost-effective manner. RateAcuity
should be very useful for Energy Management Service Companies, Energy
Management Software Companies, Industry Consultants and Commercial &
Industrial Power Consumers as it provides them easy access to
electricity rate information at their fingertips avoiding the internal
expense required to build and maintain a rate database.”
For a limited period, KFR is offering 14-day risk-free trial of its
RateAcuity™ portal. Simply go to http://rateacuity.com/14-day-free-trial/
to request login credentials.
About KFR Services
Since 1975, KFR Services, Inc., has produced the highest quality data
for telecommunications service providers throughout the country. The
nation’s largest service providers use our databases to rate billions of
calls each month at 99.999% accuracy (3 year average). RateAcuity™ was
launched in 2016 to deliver the same reliable platform perfected by KFR
Services, Inc., in the telecommunications sector for clients with a need
for electric rate data. KFR Services’ RateAcuity™ platform
gives powerful insight into electric rates from various utilities
nationwide, enabling you to: analyze trends and patterns, report on and
compare rate options, and easily incorporate data into your own software
tool. The RateAcuity™ electric
rate database can be accessed via API for seamless integration into
existing applications or via web portal for self-service searches and
report generation.
For more information login to http://www.kfrservices.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005498/en/