KFx Medical, LLC : Inks 5th Knotless Double Row Patents License

KFx Medical, LLC announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) relating to KFx patents used in knotless double row rotator cuff repair.

Under the agreement, Zimmer Biomet and its affiliates will have the right to promote the use of products and techniques for knotless double row rotator cuff repair as claimed in US Patent number 7,585,311 and related patents and applications for the life of those patents.

Previously KFx licensed this technology to: Smith & Nephew, Inc. (NYSE:SNN), Mitek, a Johnson & Johnson Company (NYSE:JNJ), ConMed (NASDAQ:CNMD), and Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:WMGI).

Arthrex, Inc. paid in excess of $35m in damages and interest for its infringement of these licensed KFx’s Knotless Double Row Fixation method patents and fought KFx through the appellate court and was ultimately denied any further review by the Supreme Court of the United States.

About KFx Medical, LLC

KFx Medical LLC was founded in 2003 to develop products for tissue fixation in a variety of orthopedic surgical procedures performed on the shoulder, knee, foot, and ankle. KFx provides simple systems for orthopedic surgeons focused on sports medicine. The company is privately held. Investors include Alloy Ventures, Charter Life Sciences, Arboretum Ventures, Montreux Equity Partners, and MB Venture Partners.

