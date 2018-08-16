KFx Medical, LLC : Inks 5th Knotless Double Row Patents License

KFx Medical, LLC announced that it has entered into a license agreement
with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) relating to KFx patents
used in knotless double row rotator cuff repair.
Under the agreement, Zimmer Biomet and its affiliates will have the
right to promote the use of products and techniques for knotless double
row rotator cuff repair as claimed in US Patent number 7,585,311 and
related patents and applications for the life of those patents.
Previously KFx licensed this technology to: Smith & Nephew, Inc.
(NYSE:SNN), Mitek, a Johnson & Johnson Company (NYSE:JNJ), ConMed
(NASDAQ:CNMD), and Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:WMGI).
Arthrex, Inc. paid in excess of $35m in damages and interest for its
infringement of these licensed KFx’s Knotless Double Row Fixation method
patents and fought KFx through the appellate court and was ultimately
denied any further review by the Supreme Court of the United States.
About KFx
Medical, LLC
KFx Medical LLC was founded in 2003 to develop products for tissue
fixation in a variety of orthopedic surgical procedures performed on the
shoulder, knee, foot, and ankle. KFx provides simple systems for
orthopedic surgeons focused on sports medicine. The company is privately
held. Investors include Alloy
Ventures, Charter
Life Sciences, Arboretum
Ventures, Montreux
Equity Partners, and MB
Venture Partners.
