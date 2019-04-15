Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KIA Motors : reveals China-exclusive K3 and K3 Plug-in Hybrid at Auto Shanghai 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 10:43pm EDT

Kia Motors Corporation's Chinese venture, Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motors Co. (DYK), today revealed the new Kia K3 and K3 Plug-in Hybrid at Auto Shanghai 2019. The latest version of the mid-sized sedan has been designed and engineered specifically for the Chinese market.

The new K3 features a unique exterior design, matched by a spacious, high-quality cabin and powered by a range of highly-efficient gasoline and plug-in electrified powertrains. In addition, the car is offered with a series of China-specific technologies and functionality.

'The K3 has been designed and engineered with Chinese drivers in mind, and is built locally, with a range of features and characteristics aimed at exceeding the high expectations of young Chinese drivers,' said Jay Yoon, Vice President and Head of Brand & Marketing Group at DYK. 'With more space and technology than ever, and a stunning new design inside and out, the new model isn't just a rational choice, but a highly desirable one, too.'

Following their debut at Auto Shanghai 2019, the K3 will go on sale across China in the second quarter of the year.

The K3 and K3 Plug-in Hybrid are joined in Shanghai by DYK's new China Touring Car Championship (CTCC) competitor, the K3 CTCC, demonstrating the dynamic performance potential of Kia's latest model. DYK is also displaying the new 'Imagine by Kia' concept, first seen at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, as well as interactive exhibitions of the brand's latest in-car technologies.

China-exclusive K3 revealed with stunning new design

Making its debut in Shanghai is the new K3, created exclusively for Chinese customers and offering a range of new design and technology features.

The design of the new K3 was overseen by Vice President and Head of Kia Design China, Oleg Son. The vehicle's bodywork is characterized by smooth, sculpted surfaces and sharp, precise lines, creating a clean, modern aesthetic that stands out on the road. Precision details give the new K3 a modern, technical appearance, including the 'heartbeat' light signature in its LED head- and tail-lights, a visual cue hinting at the car's ability to quicken the pulse of its owners.

The new K3 is available with a range of powertrains engineered to meet the unique tastes and requirements of Chinese drivers. The car is offered with two gasoline engines - a 1.5-liter gasoline engine, and a 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline direct injection (T-GDi) engine. The 1.5-liter engine offers best-in-class fuel efficiency, while both engines offer exciting, fast-revving on-road performance, despite their downsized displacement.

Introducing DYK's new energy leader - the K3 Plug-in Hybrid

The K3 Plug-in Hybrid is also revealed for the first time in Shanghai, designed to consolidate DYK's position as a leader in the new energy vehicle market.

The exterior and interior of the K3 Plug-in Hybrid are subtly different from the more conventional K3 models, with a design intending to reflect its aerodynamic, highly-efficient nature. The Plug-in Hybrid model features its own distinct 'ECO plug-in' badges on the outside, while its infotainment system enables users to search for nearby recharging locations.

New K3 CTCC demonstrates performance potential

Inspired by the brand's high-powered 'GT' models, the K3 CTCC is tuned to deliver podium-topping performance on the race circuit. The vehicle will be entered into the 2019 CTCC.

Fully-electric 'Imagine by Kia' concept exhibited

The 'Imagine by Kia' concept, revealed recently at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, now makes its China debut in Shanghai. The fully-electric sports sedan concept was designed at Kia's European design center in Frankfurt, Germany.

The all-electric 'Imagine by Kia' concept car addresses consumer concerns about electric vehicle range, performance, recharging networks and driving dynamism, while also making pulses race with its striking design. A visual embodiment of the brand's desire to move forward into the exciting world of electrification, this concept is Kia's first pure electric four-door passenger car concept. Intentionally designed to sit outside predefined vehicle categories, it coherently draws together elements of a muscular sports utility vehicle, a sleek and athletic family sedan and a versatile and spacious crossover.

While not immediately destined for production, the 'Imagine by Kia' concept hints at interior and exterior design elements that could be adapted for future production models from the brand.

Kia R.E.A.D. - China debut for Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving technologies

DYK is exhibiting a range of Kia's latest technologies at Auto Shanghai 2019, with a series of innovations developed for the post-autonomous driving era. Kia's Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving (R.E.A.D.) system looks to a future when autonomous driving is the norm and priority is placed on improving the human mobility experience.

The world-first technology optimizes and personalizes the cabin, analyzing a driver's emotional state in real-time through artificial intelligence-based bio-signal recognition technology. The technology monitors a driver's emotional state and tailors the interior environment based on its assessment -altering conditions with in the cabin that are related to human senses, creating a more enjoyable mobility experience. AI deep-learning technology enables the system to establish a baseline in user behavior, and then identify patterns and trends to customize the cabin accordingly.


Visitors at DYK's Auto Shanghai 2019 exhibition booth can experience the R.E.A.D. system for themselves with guided tours of the technology.

Disclaimer

KIA Motors Corporation published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 02:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aCHLA Hospitality Foundation Formed to Support Industry Education in California
PR
12:02aWAL MART STORES : Walmart Partners with KIDBOX to Deliver Premium, Personalized Kids' Fashion to Parents' Front Doors
BU
12:01aMICROSOFT : increases carbon fee while announcing commitment to double down on sustainability
AQ
12:01aTWENTYCI : Q1 analysis confirms ‘Brexit brake' is firmly on property market
BU
12:01aBEST'S SPECIAL REPORT : UAE Takaful Companies Catching Up with Conventional Peers
BU
04/15ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Therma Visayas power plant now online
PU
04/15JACK MA : Foxconn chairman mulls presidential bid; plans to withdraw from daily ops
RE
04/15HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn chairman to withdraw from daily operations, considers presidential run
RE
04/15HONDA MOTOR : Exhibits the World Premiere of the X-NV Concept, a Concept Model for its Second China-exclusive Electric Car, at Auto Shanghai 2019
PU
04/15LINCOLN MINERALS : Change to Company Details
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billio..
3Oil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
4RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : cuts FY iron ore guidance after cyclone hits first-quarter shipments
53P LEARNING LTD : 3P LEARNING : 5 Writing Errors Students Have Been Making For 30 years
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About