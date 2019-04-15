KIA Motors : reveals China-exclusive K3 and K3 Plug-in Hybrid at Auto Shanghai 2019

Kia Motors Corporation's Chinese venture, Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motors Co. (DYK), today revealed the new Kia K3 and K3 Plug-in Hybrid at Auto Shanghai 2019. The latest version of the mid-sized sedan has been designed and engineered specifically for the Chinese market.

The new K3 features a unique exterior design, matched by a spacious, high-quality cabin and powered by a range of highly-efficient gasoline and plug-in electrified powertrains. In addition, the car is offered with a series of China-specific technologies and functionality.

'The K3 has been designed and engineered with Chinese drivers in mind, and is built locally, with a range of features and characteristics aimed at exceeding the high expectations of young Chinese drivers,' said Jay Yoon, Vice President and Head of Brand & Marketing Group at DYK. 'With more space and technology than ever, and a stunning new design inside and out, the new model isn't just a rational choice, but a highly desirable one, too.'

Following their debut at Auto Shanghai 2019, the K3 will go on sale across China in the second quarter of the year.