KID : APPOINTS NEW CFO

Lier, 4 October 2018: Kid ASA announces today that Henrik Frisell is appointed new Chief Financial Officer of the company. Henrik Frisell (43) is a Norwegian citizen and holds a MBA from Rotterdam School of Management and a Master in Accounting and Auditing from the Norwegian School of Management. He comes with extensive experience from senior and executive positions in the retail and consumer goods industries. Mr. Frisell has previously worked for the Royal Norwegian Navy, Ringnes, Circle K and PWC. "Mr.Frisell has a solid background in finance and reporting, combined with experience from digital and customer orientated business development. I am confident that Mr. Frisell will be a valuable addition to the management group, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Kid team", says Petter Schouw -Hansen, Interim CEO "Kid is a company with a strong brand and performance track record within its industry. It is a great opportunity for me to join the Kid team. I am looking forward to continue to develop and grow the company together with all the highly competent retailers in Kid", says Henrik Frisell. Mr. Frisell will commence the position at the latest 1January 2019. At 6 September 2018, Kid announced that Anders Fjeld is appointed new CEO. Mr. Fjeld has now confirmed that he will start in the position 1 November 2018 . For more information, please contact: Petter Schouw-Hansen, +47 48 22 45 34 This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.