Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KID : SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 08:26am CEST
KID ASA - SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS
16.08.2018 08:00

Lier, 16 August 2018: The board of directors of Kid ASA has approved the financial report for the first quarter of 2018. Q2 HIGHLIGHTS (Figures from corresponding period the previous year in brackets) · Revenues of MNOK 281.5 (MNOK 278.4) in Q2 2018, an increase of 1.1% (4.9%). The number of ordinary shopping days in the second quarter was 73, compared to 71 days last year due to the timing of Easter. Revenues from seasonal products increased by 16% in the quarter. For the first two quarters of 2018, revenues amounted to MNOK 556.4 (MNOK 532.3), up 4.5% (7.3%) from 2017. The number of ordinary shopping days for the first two quarters was 148 (148). · Like-for-like sales decreased by -2.7% (+2.8%) in the quarter and increased by 0.1% (5.1%) for the first two quarters. · Gross margin of 61.5% (61.6%) in Q2 and 60.0% (60.8%) for the first two quarters. · EBITDA of MNOK 20.1 (MNOK 21.6) in Q2. For the first two quarters, EBITDA was MNOK 30.0 (MNOK 28.8). · Adjusted EPS increased to NOK 3.09 (2.97) for the last twelve months. · The index for sale of home textiles in Q2 2018 in specialised stores in Norway decreased by -4.4% compared to an increase of +1.1% for Kid, according to Statistics Norway. The latest accurate market statistic based on tax returns data show a market growth of 1.8% for the twelve months ending 28.02.2018. For the same period, Kid increased revenues by 6.8% and the market share to 33.8% (32.2%). · A new store opened at Forus (Stavanger) during Q2. The stores at Sortland and Rosenlund (Lillehammer) were relocated, and the stores at Mosenteret (Mo i Rana), AMFI Borg (Sarpsborg), AMFI Namsos (Namsos), Horisont (Bergen) and AMFI Svolvær (Svolvær) were refurbished in Q2. The total number of physical stores at the end of the quarter was 140 (134). ENQUIRIES Kjersti Hobøl, CEO Kid, +47 918 35 965 Petter Schouw-Hansen, CFO Kid, +47 482

Disclaimer

Kid ASA published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:25:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25aYOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
09:23aTrade unions unite in protest at likely new Air France KLM boss
RE
09:21aAsian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries
RE
09:21aHELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
09:21aFEMALE PILOTS TAKING OFF : Women have been flying for Lufthansa for 30 years
PU
09:21aPANTAFLIX : "Fack ju Göhte" now available internationally on PANTAFLIX
PU
09:21aGORENJE GOSPODINJSKI APARATI DD : Convocation of the 27th Shareholders Assembly Meeting of Gorenje
PU
09:20aWITTUR GROUP : financial results first six months 2018
EQ
09:19aOil edges up as China, U.S. set trade talks, but markets wary of slowing demand
RE
09:16aBASF : Benefits of omega-3 long-chain fatty acids in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease revealed in meta-analysis of 18 studies
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Asian shares trim losses on renewed Sino-U.S. talks; Turkey, China worries weigh
4COMET HOLDING AG : COMET GROUP: Sales growth in first half of year – One-time write-down lowers net inco..
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Strong first half of the year

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.