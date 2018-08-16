KID : SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

16.08.2018 08:00

Lier, 16 August 2018: The board of directors of Kid ASA has approved the financial report for the first quarter of 2018. Q2 HIGHLIGHTS (Figures from corresponding period the previous year in brackets) · Revenues of MNOK 281.5 (MNOK 278.4) in Q2 2018, an increase of 1.1% (4.9%). The number of ordinary shopping days in the second quarter was 73, compared to 71 days last year due to the timing of Easter. Revenues from seasonal products increased by 16% in the quarter. For the first two quarters of 2018, revenues amounted to MNOK 556.4 (MNOK 532.3), up 4.5% (7.3%) from 2017. The number of ordinary shopping days for the first two quarters was 148 (148). · Like-for-like sales decreased by -2.7% (+2.8%) in the quarter and increased by 0.1% (5.1%) for the first two quarters. · Gross margin of 61.5% (61.6%) in Q2 and 60.0% (60.8%) for the first two quarters. · EBITDA of MNOK 20.1 (MNOK 21.6) in Q2. For the first two quarters, EBITDA was MNOK 30.0 (MNOK 28.8). · Adjusted EPS increased to NOK 3.09 (2.97) for the last twelve months. · The index for sale of home textiles in Q2 2018 in specialised stores in Norway decreased by -4.4% compared to an increase of +1.1% for Kid, according to Statistics Norway. The latest accurate market statistic based on tax returns data show a market growth of 1.8% for the twelve months ending 28.02.2018. For the same period, Kid increased revenues by 6.8% and the market share to 33.8% (32.2%). · A new store opened at Forus (Stavanger) during Q2. The stores at Sortland and Rosenlund (Lillehammer) were relocated, and the stores at Mosenteret (Mo i Rana), AMFI Borg (Sarpsborg), AMFI Namsos (Namsos), Horisont (Bergen) and AMFI Svolvær (Svolvær) were refurbished in Q2. The total number of physical stores at the end of the quarter was 140 (134). ENQUIRIES Kjersti Hobøl, CEO Kid, +47 918 35 965 Petter Schouw-Hansen, CFO Kid, +47 482