KINDERHOOK BANK CORP. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

01/23/2019 | 06:22pm EST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Kinderhook Bank Corp. (OTC QB: NUBK)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 22, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Kinderhook Bank Corp. (“Kinderhook Bank” or the “Company”) (OTC QB: NUBK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System, Inc. (“Community Bank”) (NYSE: CBU) in a transaction valued at approximately $93.4 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Kinderhook Bank will receive $62.00 in cash for each share of Kinderhook Bank common stock.

If you own common stock of Kinderhook Bank and purchased any shares before January 22, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
