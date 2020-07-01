Log in
KINGOLD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kingold Jewelry, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/01/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) securities between March 15, 2018 and June 28, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 31, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Summary:

On June 29, 2020, Caixin Global published an article entitled "Cover Story: The Mystery of $2 Billion of Loans Backed by Fake Gold." The article stated, among other things, that Kingold had used gold bars that were actually gilded copper as collateral in loans and was now facing lawsuits as a result, and that Kingold had been delisted from the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

On this news, shares of Kingold stock fell $0.27 per share, or over 24%, to close at $0.85 per share on June 29, 2020.

The complaint, filed on June 30, 2020, alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kingold used fake gold as collateral to fraudulently secure loans; (2) consequently, the Company would face creditor lawsuits and be delisted from the Shanghai Gold Exchange; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Kingoldphase securities securities during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingold-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-announces-that-a-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-against-kingold-jewelry-inc-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301087242.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2020
