KIOXIA's KumoScale Software Now Includes Cross-Domain Volume Replication

Enhances Data Protection with Disaggregated NVMe Flash Storage

KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.), the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, today announced that the v3.11 of its KumoScale™ storage software with NVM Express® over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) now includes cross-domain volume replication. With this new feature, KumoScale offers data protection at the storage layer while maintaining NVMe® flash performance and low latency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005286/en/

With the addition of cross-domain volume replication, KumoScale software offers data protection at the storage layer while maintaining NVMe® flash performance and low latency. (Graphic: Business Wire)

KIOXIA’s KumoScale storage software makes flash storage accessible over a data center network – allowing data centers to run more efficiently. To address the inefficiencies associated with direct-attached storage (DAS) architectures, KumoScale software disaggregates high-performance NVMe SSDs from compute nodes and shares them across a network infrastructure as network-attached resources.

Many databases and applications require their storage systems to provide resilience against drive failure and across arbitrary failure domains. These domains can include racks, aisles – or entire data centers. KumoScale software’s cross-domain replication makes data protection available and easy to flexibly deploy.

KumoScale software’s data center-level approach to resilience against drive failure or network partition allows users to specify arbitrary failure domains using tags. When provisioning volumes, KumoScale software will create volume replicas across multiple KumoScale appliances located in different failure domains for rack-level resiliency. This addresses both equipment failure and maintenance downtime scenarios, and can be provided to only those applications or storage classes that require it.

“Cloud-native applications typically offer data protection by replicating shards at the database layer,” noted Joel Dedrick, vice president and general manager, networked storage software, KIOXIA America, Inc. “However, in our experience, few customers are 100% cloud native – there are always a few legacy applications that depend on the storage layer to provide data protection. KumoScale software’s cross-domain volume replication is designed to provide the flexibility to protect data for entrenched applications while not forcing a one-size-fits-all solution across a company’s workloads.”

KIOXIA designed KumoScale software to deliver NVMe flash as a service – enabling cost-effective, networked flash performance close to that of local (in-server) NVMe SSDs.

KIOXIA is a leading provider of NVMe SSDs, technology and software. For more information, please visit kumoscale.kioxia.com.

About KumoScale

KumoScale™ software is a leading high-performance block storage software suite for on-premise clouds. Combining the speed and responsiveness of born-in-the-cloud software with the staying power of one of the world's largest flash memory makers, KumoScale software uses NVMe™ technology to enable “flash-as–a-service."

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers.

© 2019 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

NVMe-oF is a trademark and NVMe and NVM Express are registered trademarks of NVM Express, Inc.

All company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005286/en/