KIOXIA's KumoScale Software Suite Delivers Fast, Resilient, Elastic Storage for Kubernetes Containers

KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.), the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, today announced that its KumoScale™ storage software with NVM Express™ over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) now includes a robust Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver that is tightly integrated with the Kubernetes® container orchestration framework. KIOXIA America will demonstrate KumoScale software’s CSI driver, along with other new features, at KubeCon from November 19-21 at the San Diego Convention Center.

An open source application programming interface, CSI provides a uniform way for storage providers to make block storage accessible to cloud orchestration frameworks. It has been adopted by Kubernetes and others and is supported by a growing list of storage array providers. The KumoScale CSI driver provides a standardized way to connect control planes to storage, while still allowing for a high level of flexibility in terms of the requirements applications can place on storage resources.

Additionally, KumoScale software extends the Kubernetes concept of “Storage Classes” and “Storage Class Specifications” to provide a convenient way for users to individually specify a rich set of requirements for each storage volume. This application-centric labeling is then carried through all of KumoScale software’s management and reporting functions, enabling users to see performance data filtered and expressed in the ways that matter to them. For example, KumoScale software’s Advanced Storage Class API mirrors the Kubernetes method of providing topology awareness and specifying failure zones, allowing KumoScale to make intelligent data placement decisions automatically.

“We recognize that Kubernetes has become a critical, popular orchestration framework and have designed KumoScale software to fully embrace its constructs,” noted Joel Dedrick, vice president and general manager, networked storage software, KIOXIA America, Inc. “If you’re using Kubernetes for container storage, we make it possible to do so with higher performance and exactly the right amount of provisioned storage.”

Developed with a strong focus on virtualizing and managing high-performance flash at data center scale, KumoScale builds on KIOXIA’s heritage as the inventor of NAND flash and an SSD pioneer to deliver the unique performance and endurance characteristics of NVMe storage as a networked service.

About KumoScale

KumoScale™ software is a leading high-performance block storage software suite for on-premise clouds. Combining the speed and responsiveness of born-in-the-cloud software with the staying power of one of the world's largest flash memory makers, KumoScale software uses NVMe™ technology to enable “flash-as–a-service."

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

