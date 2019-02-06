KIYATEC Adds Oregon Health & Science University as Study Site for Landmark Clinical Validation Trial of Test to Predict Response to Cancer Therapy Prior to Treatment

KIYATEC,
Inc., today announced that Oregon
Health & Science University (OHSU) Knight Cancer Institute has
initiated patient enrollment into KIYATEC’s clinical study, 3D-PREDICT,
to validate the company’s test as a patient-specific predictor of
response to cancer therapies for solid tumors.
In this clinical study, the test analyzes a patient’s live cancer cells,
grown in KIYATEC’s laboratory within a biologically-relevant 3D
microenvironment, to determine whether or not those cells respond to
guideline-recommended cancer drugs. Evidence from the company’s earlier
pilot study established a correlation between patient-specific predicted
tumor response and actual patient clinical response to cancer therapy.
The 3D-PREDICT study is a fully prospective, multi-institutional effort
to validate the predictive accuracy of the test and correlate response
predictions to clinical outcomes among patients with newly diagnosed and
relapsed ovarian cancer, glioblastoma and certain rare tumors.
At present, the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute is enrolling newly
diagnosed and relapsed ovarian cancer patients into the 3D-PREDICT Study.
“As a pioneer in personalized cancer care, the OHSU Knight Cancer
Institute is deeply committed to optimizing appropriate therapy for our
patients as early as possible following diagnosis, when the disease is
most treatable,” said Dr. Koen De Geest, lead investigator of the
clinical trial at OHSU. “Five-year survival among high-grade ovarian
cancer patients is 30%, and we believe this test has the potential to
help improve outcomes in the clinic.”
“With cancer treatment, and especially ovarian cancer, time is of the
essence and being able to measure patient-specific evidence of response
and non-response before treatment begins can truly change the future of
cancer care,” said Matthew Gevaert, CEO of KIYATEC. “We welcome OHSU to
our clinical study and their participation will be integral as we work
to deliver accurate predictions of patient response to cancer therapies,
reducing the need for patients to undergo treatments that may not work.”
The 3D-PREDICT study is anticipated to continue through 2022. Details on
the trial can be found on https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03561207.
About KIYATEC, Inc.
KIYATEC is changing the future of cancer
care by accurately predicting patient-specific response and non-response
to therapies before treatment begins. Wasted time is the enemy of cancer
patients and there is currently no way to accurately predict which
cancer patients will respond to standard oncology treatments. KIYATEC
has developed a validated process to use a cancer patient’s own live
cells to accurately predict treatment response prior to beginning
treatment.
