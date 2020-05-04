Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KKB Engineering Bhd : Letter Of Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 09:59pm EDT

INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors ('the Board') of KKB Engineering Berhad ('the Company' or 'KKB') is pleased to announce that the Company has received a Letter of Award from Kuching Water Board ('KWB') for the Proposed Construction, Completion and Commissioning of Water Supply from Jalan Batu Kawa/Matang to and fro Matang Mid-Level Reservoir for Sarawak Water Supply Grid Program - Stressed Areas (Tender Ref.: KWB/T/13/2019).

A formal Contract Agreement shall be executed in due course.

The contract sum for the abovementioned contract is worth approximately RM53 million (Ringgit Malaysia: Fifty Three Million Only).

DURATION OF CONTRACT

The contract period is sixteen (16) months commencing from May 2020, subjected to the final approval by the State Government of Sarawak.

FINANCIAL EFFECTS

The contract will have no effect on the Share Capital of the Company and is expected to contribute positively towards the earnings and net assets of the Company and Group for the duration of the contract.

RISK FACTORS

Risk factors affecting the contract include execution risk such as COVID-19's Movement Control Order, supply chain disruptions and availability of materials, skilled manpower, equipment or specialized machineries, Forex and change in pricing, weather conditions and/or political, economic and regulatory conditions.

DIRECTORS' AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS

None of the Directors and/or major shareholders and/or person connected with them has any interest, direct or indirect in the abovementioned contract.

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

The Board is of the opinion that the abovementioned contract is in the best interest of KKB and its Group of companies.

This announcement is dated 4 May 2020.

Disclaimer

KKB Engineering Bhd published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 01:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:13pUNITED AIRLINES TO CUT 30% OF MANAGEMENT IN OCTOBER, PREPARING PILOT CHANGES TOO : company memos
RE
10:08pQantas secures more funding to wait out coronavirus crisis; shares rise
RE
10:08pPILIPINAS SHELL PETROLEUM : Shell's Philippines unit to suspend refinery operations for one month
RE
10:07pKRAFT HEINZ : Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for $1.2 Billion to an Aggregate Purchase Price of $2.2 Billion and Additional Notes to be Purchased
BU
10:04pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Disclosure of results for the first quarter of 2020, according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS
PR
10:03pISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Appendix 4C with ASX Direction Included
AQ
10:01pAnalysis on New Product Launches in COVID-19 Related Markets-Global Household Composters Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Algreen Products, Inc. and Enviro World Corp. | Technavio
BU
09:59pKKB ENGINEERING BHD : Letter Of Award
PU
09:46pTEDROS HAS FAILED US ON COVID-19 : AHF Calls for His Resignation within 72 Hours
BU
09:40pDEXUS FINANCE PTY LIMITED : 2020 Macquarie Australia Conference
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business - sou..
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : fights against coronavirus crisis, which is leading to a si..
5AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP. : AirBoss Announces Organizational Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group