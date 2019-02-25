KKR : Description Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

We have entered into an equity distribution agreement with Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and KKR Capital Markets LLC, each a "sales agent" and, collectively, the "sales agents," relating to the shares of our common stock, $0.01 par value per share, offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus pursuant to a continuous offering program. In accordance with the terms of the equity distribution agreement, we may from time to time offer and sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100,000,000 through, at our discretion, the sales agents, each acting as our sales agent, severally and not jointly, for the offer and sale of the shares of common stock.

Sales of our common stock, if any, under this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be made in negotiated transactions or transactions that are deemed to be "at the market" offerings as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), including sales made by means of ordinary brokers' transactions, including directly on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), or sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange, in block transactions or by any other method permitted by law, at prices related to the prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The sales agents are not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of common stock, but as instructed by us will make all sales using commercially reasonable efforts, consistent with their normal trading and sales practices, as our sales agents and subject to the terms of the equity distribution agreement and our written instructions. The offering of common stock pursuant to the equity distribution agreement will terminate upon the earlier of (1) the sale of common stock, subject to the equity distribution agreement, having an aggregate offering price of $100,000,000 and (2) the termination of the equity distribution agreement.

The common stock to which this prospectus supplement relates will be offered and sold through the sales agents over a period of time and from time to time in transactions at then-current prices. Each sales agent will be entitled to compensation in an amount not to exceed, but may be less than, 2.00% of the gross sales price per share for any common stock sold through it, as sales agent. In connection with the sale of common stock on our behalf, the sales agents may be deemed to be "underwriters" within the meaning of the Securities Act, and the compensation of the sales agents may be deemed to be underwriting discounts or commissions.

Our common stock is listed on NYSE under the symbol "KREF". On February 21, 2019, the closing sale price of our common stock as reported on the NYSE was $20.24 per share.

Under the terms of the equity distribution agreement, we also may sell shares to each of the sales agents, as principal for its own respective account, at a price agreed upon at the time of sale. If we sell shares to a sales agent, as principal, we will enter into a separate agreement with the sales agent, setting forth the terms of such transaction, and we will describe the agreement in a separate prospectus supplement or pricing supplement.

We are a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. We are externally managed and advised by KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC, an indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "KKR"). We are a Maryland corporation, and we have elected to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Shares of our common stock are subject to limitations on ownership and transfer that are primarily intended to assist us in maintaining our qualification as a REIT. Our charter contains certain restrictions relating to the ownership and transfer of our common stock, including, subject to certain exceptions, a 9.8% limit, in value or by number of shares, whichever is more restrictive, on the ownership of any class or series of our outstanding capital stock. See "Description of Capital Stock-Certain Provisions of Our Charter and Bylaws and of Maryland Law -REIT Qualification Restrictions on Ownership and Transfer" in the accompanying prospectus.

We are an "emerging growth company" as that term is used in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 and, as such, have elected to comply with certain reduced public company reporting requirements for this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and future filings.

Investing in our common stock involves risks. You should carefully consider the risk factors referred to in the sections titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page S- 3 of this prospectus supplement, page 2 in the accompanying prospectus and under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K , as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2018, incorporated by reference herein, before investing in our common stock.

Prospectus Supplement

Neither we nor the sales agents (or any of their respective affiliates) take any responsibility for, or can provide any assurance as to the reliability of, any information other than the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any free writing prospectus prepared by us or on our behalf. We and the sales agents are offering to sell, and seeking offers to buy, shares of our common stock only in jurisdictions where offers and sales are permitted.

You should assume that the information appearing or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any free writing prospectus prepared by us or on our behalf is accurate only as of their respective dates or on the date or dates which are specified in such documents, and that any information in documents that we have incorporated by reference is accurate only as of the date of such document incorporated by reference. Our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.

This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are part of a registration statement that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC" or "Commission"), utilizing the SEC's "shelf" registration process. This prospectus supplement, which describes certain matters relating to us and the specific terms of this offering of shares of common stock, adds to and updates information contained in the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein.

Before you invest in our common stock, you should read the registration statement of which this document forms a part and this document, including the documents incorporated by reference herein that are described under the headings "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation by Reference."

The distribution of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the offering of the common stock in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Neither we nor the sales agents are making an offer of the common stock in any jurisdiction where the offer is not permitted.

You should consult your own counsel, accountant and other advisors for legal, tax, business, financial and related advice regarding the purchase of the common stock. Neither we nor the sales agents are making any representation to you regarding the legality of an investment in the common stock by you under applicable investment or similar laws.

Except where the context requires otherwise, references in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus to "KREF," the "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a Maryland corporation, and its subsidiaries; "Manager" refers to KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, our external manager; and "KKR" refers to KKR & Co. Inc., a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. References in this prospectus supplement to "2018 10-K" refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed on February 20, 2019, as amended by the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed on February 21, 2019.

This prospectus supplement includes and incorporates by reference market and other industry data and estimates that are based on our management's knowledge and experience in the markets in which we operate. The sources of such data generally state that the information they provide has been obtained from sources they believe to be reliable, but we have not investigated or verified the accuracy and completeness of such information. Our own estimates are based on information obtained from our and our affiliates' experience in the markets in which we operate and from other contacts in these markets. We are responsible for all of the disclosure contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, and we believe our estimates to be accurate as of the date of this prospectus supplement, such other date stated in this prospectus supplement or such date as of the document incorporated herein. However, this information may prove to be inaccurate because of the method by which we obtained some of the data for the estimates or because this information cannot always be verified with complete certainty due to the limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties. As a result, you should be aware that market and other industry data included and incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, and estimates and beliefs based on that data, may not be reliable.

This summary highlights certain significant aspects of our business. This is a summary of information contained elsewhere in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and incorporated by reference herein, is not complete and does not contain all of the information that you should consider before making your investment decision. You should carefully read the entire prospectus supplement, including the information presented under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" and the accompanying prospectus, the documents incorporated by reference herein or therein and the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, before making an investment decision. This summary contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Our Company

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate ("CRE") assets. Our investment strategy is to originate or acquire senior loans collateralized by institutional-quality CRE assets that are owned and operated by experienced and well-capitalized sponsors and located in liquid markets with strong underlying fundamentals. Our target assets also include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments with these characteristics. Our investment objective is capital preservation and the generation of attractive risk-adjusted returns for our stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

We are externally managed by our Manager, a registered investment adviser and indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm with an over 40-year history of leadership, innovation and investment excellence. KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NYSE: KKR).

We elected to be treated as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with our taxable year ended December 31, 2014 and believe that we have operated and expect to continue to operate so as to qualify as a REIT. So long as we qualify as a REIT, we generally will not be subject to U.S. federal income tax on net taxable income that we distribute annually to our stockholders. We and our subsidiaries also currently conduct, and intend to continue to conduct, our operations so that we are not required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act").

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in Maryland on October 2, 2014. Our principal executive offices are located at 9 West 57th Street, Suite 4200 New York, New York 10019, and our telephone number is (212) 750-8300. Our website is www.KKRreit.com . The information on or otherwise accessible through our website does not constitute a part of this prospectus.

S-1