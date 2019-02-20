KKR : EXHIBIT 32.2

Exhibit 32.2

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO

18 U.S.C. SECTION 1350,

AS ADOPTED PURSUANT TO

SECTION 906 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY

ACT OF 2002

In connection with the Annual Report on Form 10-J of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the 'Company') for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date hereof (the 'Report'), I, Matthew A. Salem, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of the Company, certify, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, that:

1. The Report fully complies with the requirements of Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and

2. The information contained in the Report fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company.

By: /s/ Matthew A. Salem Matthew A. Salem Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer (Co-Principal Executive Officer)

February 20, 2019

* The foregoing certification is being furnished solely pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350 and is not being filed as part of the Report or as a separate disclosure document.