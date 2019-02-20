Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KKR : EXHIBIT 32.3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 05:26pm EST

Exhibit 32.3

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO

18 U.S.C. SECTION 1350,

AS ADOPTED PURSUANT TO

SECTION 906 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY

ACT OF 2002

In connection with the Annual Report on Form 10-K of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the 'Company') for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date hereof (the 'Report'), I, Mostafa Nagaty, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, certify, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, that:

1.

The Report fully complies with the requirements of Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and

2.

The information contained in the Report fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company.

By:

/s/ Mostafa Nagaty

Mostafa Nagaty

Chief Financial Officer

(Principal Financial Officer)

February 20, 2019

* The foregoing certification is being furnished solely pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350 and is not being filed as part of the Report or as a separate disclosure document.

Disclaimer

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 22:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:49pEXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION : Announces Record Results
AQ
05:49pMERGER ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. - MXWL
GL
05:48pRE/MAX : Increases Quarterly Dividend By 5%
PR
05:48pWashington Prime Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
GL
05:47pBOINGO WIRELESS : AT&T Expands Wi-Fi Roaming Agreement with Boingo - Boingo Wireless, Inc.
AQ
05:46pCOGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Case Shows How Firms Can Avoid Charges Even Amid Alleged Wrongdoing
DJ
05:46pNASPERS : Jele misses a penalty for Orlando Pirates as Clayton Daniels the hero for SuperSport United
AQ
05:46pLONMIN : Solidarity says Amcu members 'striking themselves into poverty'
AQ
05:46pMSA : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
PR
05:44pNLIGHT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GRIEG SEAFOOD : EU raids salmon farmers in suspected cartel inquiry
2FRESENIUS : Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
3TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Holding(s) in Company
5BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Mall operator Intu shares slump after dividend axed amid retail shakeout

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.