KKR Investment of up to $500m Into New Insurance Specialty Lender Kilter Finance

04/03/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Kilter Finance is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with KKR in relation to an investment of up to $500m of equity funding in Kilter Finance. Kilter Finance intends to use the proceeds to make investments into an attractive pipeline of investment opportunities, predominantly in the life, annuity and health insurance sectors.

About Kilter Finance
Kilter Finance is a specialty finance company that provides flexible and innovative financing solutions to the financial services sector on a global basis. The investments and loans made by Kilter Finance will generally include exposure to behavioural, biometric and/or asset risks with initial areas of focus being financing life, annuity and health insurers.

Kilter Finance was founded in 2019 by Dan Knipe. Before founding Kilter Finance, Dan was the Deputy Chief Investment Officer at a $5bn+ London-based asset management firm specialising in the insurance sector. During his tenure there, Dan established and grew its life-related investments business to over $2.5bn AUM.

Kilter Finance makes investments from its own balance sheet and is funded by its management team and a commitment of up to $500m from funds managed by KKR.

About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

For more information see www.kilterfinance.com or contact Dan Knipe at info@kilterfinance.com


© Business Wire 2020
