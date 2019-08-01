KKR : Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Results

KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC. REPORTS

SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

New York, NY, August 1, 2019 - KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the "Company" or "KREF") (NYSE: KREF) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $17.4 million, or $0.30 per basic and diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $24.7 million or $0.43 per basic and diluted share of common stock for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Reported Net Core Earnings of $20.5 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to Net Core Earnings of $25.3 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share of common stock for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

• Committed and initially funded $1,649.6 million and $1,431.0 million, respectively, to six new floating-rate senior loans with an average loan size of $275.0 million and a weighted average deployment date of early June 2019. Funded an additional $43.0 million for loans closed prior to the second quarter. Loan commitments over the last twelve months totaled $3,452.1 million.

• Received approximately $272.0 million from the repayment of loans, including $65.0 million from a pari passu loan syndication.

• Current portfolio of $5.0 billion is 100% performing and 99% floating-rate with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio ("LTV") of 66% as of June 30, 2019. Current portfolio increased 67% over the second quarter of 2018 and 32% since March 31, 2019.

• Entered into a new $900.0 million non-mark-to-market ("Non-MTM") term lending agreement, bringing our total Non-MTM portfolio financing to 73%, based on outstanding portfolio borrowings as of June 30, 2019.

• Increased the borrowing capacity on the corporate revolving credit facility ("Revolver") from $140.0 million to $250.0 million.

• Increased the borrowing capacity on one of our term credit facilities and our asset specific financing facility by an aggregate of $250.0 million.

• Book value was $1,122.0 million or $19.54 per share as of June 30, 2019, compared to $1,128.7 million or $19.67 per share as of March 31, 2019. The decrease in book value per share from March 31, 2019 to June 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to the impact on net interest income from significant late-quarter capital deployment and $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share, of unrealized loss on our balance sheet CMBS B-Piece investments.

Chris Lee and Matt Salem, Co-Chief Executive Officers of KREF, stated: "The second quarter was the largest origination quarter in KREF's history, with six new loan originations totaling $1.6 billion. Despite the timing of several closings in late June having a negative impact on this quarter's GAAP and Net Core Earnings, we feel well positioned going into the second half of 2019. We also continued to improve the cost and structure of our liabilities. As of quarter-end, 73% of our outstanding portfolio borrowings are non-mark-to-market compared to 60% as of December 31, 2018. We feel good about our competitive positioning and our portfolio and are looking forward to the remainder of 2019."

Second Quarter 2019 Investment Activity

Loan Originations

The Company committed capital to the following floating-rate senior loans ($ in thousands):

Initial

Maximum Face

Description/ Location Property Type Month Originated Senior Loan, Philadelphia, PA Office April 2019 $ 182,600$ 136,500 Senior Loan, Brooklyn, NY Multifamily May 2019 386,000 324,400 Senior Loan, Various Multifamily May 2019 216,500 171,850 Senior Loan, Chicago, IL Multifamily June 2019 186,000 178,500 Senior Loan, Arlington, VA Multifamily June 2019 338,500 328,500 Senior Loan, Chicago, IL Multifamily June 2019 340,000 291,242 Total/Weighted Average Interest Rate(A) Maturity Date(B) LTV L + 2.6% May 2024 65% L + 2.7 June 2024 51 L + 3.5 June 2024 74 L + 2.7 June 2024 74 L + 2.5 July 2024 70 L + 2.8 July 2026 75 $ L + 2.7% Face Amount Amount Funded

1,649,600$1,430,992

67%

(A) Floating rate based on one-month USD LIBOR.

(B) Maturity date assumes all extension options are exercised, if applicable.

The weighted average underwritten internal rate of return ("IRR") of all loans originated in the second quarter was 11.5%.

Funding of Previously Closed Loans

The Company funded approximately $43.0 million for loans closed prior to the quarter end.

Loan Repayments

The Company received approximately $272.0 million from loan repayments, including $65.0 million from a pari passu loan syndication.

Quarter End Portfolio Summary

The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Company's portfolio at June 30, 2019 ($ in millions):

Senior Loans(A) $ 5,520.1 $ 4,794.7 4.1 66%

CMBS B-Pieces(D) 74.9 45.9 9.2 60

Max Remaining Term Investment Current Carrying Value (Years)(B)(C) Weighted Average LTV(B) Mezzanine Loan 5.5 5.5 6.0 78 Total/Weighted Average 5,600.6 4.2 66% Committed Principal

Amount

$

$

4,846.1

(A) Senior loans include senior mortgages and similar credit quality investments, including junior participations in our originated senior loans for which we have syndicated the senior participations and retained the junior participations for our portfolio and excludes pari passu loan syndications.

(B) Weighted average is weighted by current principal amount for our senior and mezzanine loans and by net equity for our CMBS B-Pieces.

(C) Max remaining term (years) assumes all extension options are exercised, if applicable.

(D) Represents CMBS B-Pieces with an aggregate current face amount of $34.9 million and a $35.9 million investment in an aggregator vehicle that invests in CMBS B-Pieces.

Portfolio Performance

As of June 30, 2019, the average risk rating of the Company's portfolio was 2.8 (Average Risk), weighted by total loan exposure, with 100.0% of the total loan portfolio rated 3 (Average Risk) or better by KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC (our "Manager") as compared to 2.8 (Average Risk) as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, no investments were rated 4 (High Risk/Potential for Loss) or 5 (Impaired/Loss Likely).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Core Earnings and Net Core Earnings to Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

The table below reconciles Core Earnings and Net Core Earnings and related diluted per share amounts to net income attributable to common stockholders and related diluted per share amounts, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 and the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2019

Per Diluted Share

Ended March 31, 2019

Per Diluted Share

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 17,381 $ 0.30 $ 24,705 $ 0.43 Adjustments

Non-cash equity compensation expense Incentive compensation to affiliate Depreciation and amortization Unrealized (gains) or losses(A)

1,0431,145 -1,979

0.020.02 -0.03

9910.02

953 0.02

-

-

(464) (0.01)

Non-cash convertible notes discount amortization 90 - 89 - Core Earnings(B)

Incentive compensation to affiliate 1,145 0.02 953 0.02 $ $

Net Core Earnings

21,638 20,493

$ $

0.38 0.36

$ $

26,274 25,321

$ 0.46

$ 0.44

Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 57,507,219 57,477,234 (A)

Includes ($0.2) million non-cash redemption value adjustment of our Special Non-Voting Preferred Stock and $2.2 million of unrealized loss on CMBS B-Pieces for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Includes ($0.6) million non-cash redemption value adjustment of our Special Non-Voting Preferred Stock and $0.2 million of unrealized loss on CMBS B-Pieces for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

(B)

Excludes $0.2 million and $0.2 million, or $0.00 and $0.00 per diluted weighted average share outstanding, of net original issue discount on CMBS B-Pieces accreted as a component of taxable income during the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 17,381 $ 0.30 $ 23,483 $ 0.44

Core Earnings(C) $ 21,638 $ 0.38 $ 37,520 $ 0.71

Net Core Earnings $ 20,493 $ 0.36 $ 37,520 $ 0.71

Three Months Three Months Ended Ended June 30, 2019 Per Diluted Share June 30, 2018 Per Diluted Share Adjustments Non-cash equity compensation expense 1,043 0.02 273 0.01 Incentive compensation to affiliate 1,145 0.02 - - Depreciation and amortization - - - - Unrealized (gains) or losses(A) 1,979 0.03 1,822 0.03 Non-cash convertible notes discount amortization 90 - 42 - Reversal of previously unrealized gain now realized(B) - - 11,900 0.22 Incentive compensation to affiliate 1,145 0.02 - - Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 57,507,219 53,069,866

(A)Includes ($0.2) million non-cash redemption value adjustment of our Special Non-Voting Preferred Stock and $2.2 million of unrealized loss on CMBS B-Pieces for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Includes $0.0 million non-cash redemption value adjustment of our Special Non-Voting Preferred Stock and $1.8 million of unrealized loss on CMBS B-Pieces for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

(B)

Includes $5.5 and $6.4 million unrealized gains related to the first quarter of 2018 and to prior periods, respectively, that were realized during the three months ended June 30, 2018.

(C)

Excludes $0.2 million and $0.2 million, or $0.00 and $0.00 per diluted weighted average share outstanding, of net original issue discount on CMBS B-Pieces accreted as a component of taxable income during the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Book Value

The Company's book value per share of common stock was $19.54 at June 30, 2019, as compared to book value per share of common stock of $19.67 at March 31, 2019 and $19.66 at December 31, 2018.

Book value per share as of June 30, 2019 includes the year to date impact of a $0.8 million, or $0.01 per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable Special Non-Voting Preferred Stock ("SNVPS"), resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.0 million to our book value ("SNVPS Cumulative Impact") as of June 30, 2019. Upon redemption of the SNVPS, our book value will increase as a result of a one-time gain, thus substantially eliminating the SNVPS Cumulative Impact on our book value. See Note 9 - Equity, to our condensed consolidated financial statements within our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, for detailed discussion of the SNVPS.

Subsequent Events

The following events occurred subsequent to June 30, 2019:

Investing Activities

The Company originated the following senior loan:

Description/ Location Chicago, IL

Property Type

Office

Month Originated July 2019

Maximum Face AmountInitial Face Amount FundedInterest Rate(A)Maturity Date(B)

LTV

$

170,000

$

119,100

L + 3.2%August 2024

59%

(A) Floating rate based on one-month USD LIBOR.

(B) Maturity date assumes all extension options are exercised, if applicable.

Funding of Previously Closed Loans

The Company funded approximately $32.0 million for previously closed loans.

Loan Repayments

The Company received approximately $4.4 million from loan paydowns.

Financing Activities

The Company net borrowed $98.1 million under its secured financing agreements.

Corporate Activities

Dividends

In July 2019, KREF paid $24.7 million in dividends on its common and special voting preferred stock, or $0.43 per share, with respect to the second quarter of 2019, to stockholders of record on June 28, 2019.