KKR : Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Supplemental Information for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

All financial information in this presentation is as of June 30, 2019 unless otherwise indicated.

This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Core Earnings, Core Earnings per Weighted Average Share, Net Core Earnings and Net Core Earnings per Weighted Average Share. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

2Q'19 Key Highlights

• Net Income(1) of $17.4 million or $0.30 per share

• Net Core Earnings(2) of $20.5 million or $0.36 per share Financials

• Book value(3) of $1,122.0 million or $19.54 per share

• Paid 2Q dividend of $0.43 per share, equating to an 8.6% annualized dividend yield(4)

Originations

• Originated $1,649.6 million of floating-rate senior loans

• LTM originations of $3.5 billion

• Subsequent to quarter end, originated a $170.0 million floating-rate senior loan Total Portfolio

• Outstanding total loan portfolio of $5.0 billion, up 67% from 2Q'18 and 32% from 1Q'19

• Senior loans weighted average LTV of 66%(5)

• Weighted average risk rating of 2.8 (Average Risk)

Capitalization

• $1.7 billion of undrawn financing capacity

• Entered into a new $900.0 million non-mark-to-market term lending agreement

• 73% of outstanding portfolio borrowings are non-mark-to-market

• Increased corporate revolving credit facility from $140.0 million to $250.0 million

• Increased the borrowing capacity on one of our term credit facilities and our asset specific financing facility by an aggregate of $250.0 million

Interest Rate Sensitivity

• 99% of the portfolio is floating-rate

• 92% of the portfolio is subject to a LIBOR floor greater than 0.50%

Note: Net income attributable to common stockholders per share and Net Core Earnings per share are based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019; book value per share is based on shares outstanding at June 30, 2019.

(1) Represents Net Income attributable to common stockholders. (2) See Appendix for definition and reconciliation to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. (3) Book value per share includes the year to date ("YTD") impact of a $0.8 million, or $0.01 per common share non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable Special Non-Voting Preferred Stock ('SNVPS'), resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.0 million to our book value as of June 30, 2019. (4) Based on KREF closing price of $20.03 as of July 31, 2019. (5) LTV is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value. 3

2Q'19 Financial Summary

Income Statement

($ in Millions, except per share data)

Net Interest Income

2Q19

$25.9

Other Income (0.0)

Operating Expenses and Other (8.5)

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, Diluted

$17.4

57,507,219

Net Income Per Share $0.30

Net Core Earnings(1) $20.5

Net Core Earnings per Share, Diluted(1) $0.36

Dividend per Share $0.43

Balance Sheet

($ in Millions, except per share data)

Total Portfolio

2Q19

Secured Debt Outstanding Face Amount 1,059.2

Term Loan Facility 958.7

Term Lending Agreement 745.9

Convertible Notes Face Amount 143.8

Collateralized Loan Obligation 810.0

Asset Specific Financing 142.3

Senior Loan Interests(2) 142.8

Revolving Credit Agreements Total Leverage

Total Stockholders' Equity Cash

Debt-to-Equity Ratio(3) 1.7xTotal Leverage Ratio(4) 3.4x

Shares Outstanding

Book Value per Share(5)

(1) See Appendix for definition and reconciliation to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. (2) Includes loans financed through the non-recourse sale of a senior interest that is not included in our GAAP consolidated financial statements. (3) Represents (i) total outstanding secured debt agreements (excluding non-recourse Term Loan Facility) and convertible notes, less cash to (ii) total stockholders' equity. (4) Represents (i) total outstanding secured debt agreements, convertible notes, loan participations sold (excluding pari passu loan syndications), non-consolidated senior interests and collateralized loan obligation, less cash to (ii) total stockholders' equity. (5) Book value per share includes the YTD impact of a $0.8 million, or $0.01 per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable SNVPS, resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.0 million to our book value as of June 30, 2019. 4

$4,951.9

- $4,002.6 1,122.0

182.7

57,413,069 $19.54

Recent Operating Performance

• 2Q'19 Net Income attributable to common stockholders of $17.4 million or $0.30 per share

• 2Q'19 Net Core Earnings(1) of $20.5 million or $0.36 per share, reflects the impact of lower net interest income due to the timing of deployment

• Book value of $1,122.0 million or $19.54 per share in 2Q'19(3) compared to $1,128.7 million or $19.67 per share in 1Q'19 and $1,051.1 million or $19.82 per share in 2Q'18 • Decrease from 1Q'19 to 2Q'19 primarily attributable to the impact on net interest income from late-quarter capital deployment and $2.2 million, or

• Paid 2Q dividend of $0.43 per share on July 15, 2019, equating to an 8.6% annualized dividend yield based on KREF closing price of $20.03 as of July

$0.04 per share, of unrealized loss on our balance sheet CMBS B-Piece investments 31, 2019 and 8.8% based on 2Q'19 book value per share

Net Income(2) and Net Core Earnings(1)

Dividends and Book Value Per Share

Net income per share: $0.44 $0.43 $0.30 Net core earnings per share:

$0.71

$0.44 $0.36

Book value per share: $19.82 Dividend per share: $0.43 $19.67 $19.54 $0.43 $0.43

($ in Millions)

$37.5

8.8%

2Q'18

1Q'19 2Q'19

2Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

Net Income

Net Core Earnings

Annualized dividend yield based on book value per share