KKR : appoints Jan Baumgart as Head of Real Estate Germany

09/03/2019 | 04:05am EDT


DGAP-Media / 03.09.2019 / 10:01

KKR appoints Jan Baumgart as Head of Real Estate Germany


Based in KKR's Frankfurt office, covering Germany, the Netherlands and Scandinavia


Frankfurt, 3 September 2019 - KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Jan Baumgart as Director and Head of Real Estate Germany. Jan will be responsible for property and platform transactions in Germany, the Netherlands and Scandinavia, focusing on real estate assets with attractive growth prospects.

Jan has 14 years of investment experience with a proven track-record in asset management, private equity and real estate. He joins KKR from PATRIZIA Alternative Investments where he was responsible for the investments, amongst others, in housing company Süddeutsche Wohnen Group, the LEO office portfolios leased to the federal state of Hessen as well as the acquisition of fund management company TRIUVA. He started his career at Fortress Investment Group and AlixPartners.

Guillaume Cassou, Member and Head of European Real Estate at KKR, said: "Jan is an investment expert who knows the European real estate market inside out. Combining his deep market knowledge with our global KKR network will be a great addition for our real estate team and allow us to tackle attractive growth opportunities in Germany, the Netherlands and Scandinavia."

Christian Ollig, Head of KKR in Germany, said: "We're delighted to welcome Jan to our team at KKR. Over the past two decades, we have made more than $5 billion of long-term equity investments in over 20 companies in Germany with a special focus on large SMEs. Jan will help us to build on this, further expand our German presence and strengthen our diversified investment approach across asset classes."

Since 2013, KKR has completed more than 25 real estate transactions in Western Europe across asset classes, including residential, student housing, hospitality, logistics, retail and office. The European real estate team consists of over 15 dedicated investment professionals and leverages the rest of the KKR European investment platform.


###
 

Media Contact

Raphael Eisenmann
Hering Schuppener Consulting
Phone: +49 69 92 18 74-86
Mobile: +49 160 90 61 11 07
Email: reisenmann@heringschuppener.com		  
 

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.



End of Media Release

Issuer: KKR & Co. Inc.
Key word(s): Finance

03.09.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

867555  03.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=867555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
